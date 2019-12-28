Growth in soybean exports seen as a trade war win
CANNON FALLS — News of an uptick in U.S. soybean exports to China was seen as a step in the right direction for Minnesota farmers.
According to Bloomberg News, U.S soybean exports hit their highest mark in 20 months – dating back to the start of the trade war with China in early 2018 – with 2.6 million tons headed to China in November, up from the 1.1 million tons shipped in October.
"Last year, there was nothing moving to China (on soybeans)," said Brad Hovel, a Cannon Falls-area farmer and a director representing Goodhue County on the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association board. "This year, we've seen some movement. It's important that our congress people and senators get some things completed on the trade deals."
Hovel said getting USMCA, the replacement for the 1990s-era NAFTA, finally approved by the U.S. House of Representatives is a positive step not only on that trade agreement but to help in negotiations with China.
"That can put some leverage on phase one of the Chinese deal," Hovel said. "We also got a deal signed with Japan. Not so much for grain but meats: pork and beef. Japan is a huge player in red meat export."
That meat, he said, is raised domestically on soy meal, meaning the soybean farmers are part of a value-added process of producing the meat that is exported. That helps keep more money at home for soybean farmers.
According to Bloomberg News, China imported almost no U.S. soybeans in November 2018. But 2019 – and soon, 2020 – should be a different landscape for soybean farmers. Chinese companies are likely to continue purchasing American soybeans as the two countries are expected to sign the partial trade deal in early January.
China has been issuing regular tariff waivers for domestic firms to buy U.S. soybeans. The waivers cover the 30 percent retaliatory tariffs on American soybeans. China's total commitments in the current marketing year hit 10.5 million tons, compared with 2 million tons the previous year, Bloomberg reported, citing U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics.
Hovel said while the tariff war with China is often blamed for reduced soybean exports from the U.S., other factors were at play. For example, China was hit by the African swine fever, which killed off about a third of that country's swine herd. That meant Chinese swine producers did not need as much soybeans to produce feed for pigs.
"The trade war was the easy thing to blame," Hovel said. "But leading up to the trade war, we had a few years of record bean production and record corn production. There was an abundance of product out there which brought the price down."
Moving forward, Hovel said a signed USMCA will help Minnesota farmers with trade to Canada in a variety of agriculture sectors, and help open up more markets such as China.
"It's a great thing we're starting to see some movement," he said. "Now we need these other deals inked, signed. As long as we can get product moved it'll soften up some other places as well."