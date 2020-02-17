Weather Alert

...SNOW, HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DEVELOPING INTO THE AFTERNOON... .SNOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH LATE MORNING, FURTHER DEVELOPING NORTHWARD INTO SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND WESTERN INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES AS TEMPERATURES IN SOME LOCATIONS WARM ABOVE FREEZING, WITH A PERIOD OF HEAVIER SNOW EXPECTED INTO LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED, HIGHEST WITHIN A BAND STRETCHING FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN WHERE LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. THE BULK OF SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON. TO RECAP, WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL BE A LITTLE SLOWER TO DEVELOP THIS MORNING, BECOMING MOST INTENSE INTO LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND HAZARDOUS, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW GRADUALLY DEVELOPING THROUGH MIDDAY, BECOMING HEAVY FOR A TIME THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW COULD MIX WITH SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...MUCH OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&