WASECA, Minn. -- The 26th annual Horticulture Day at the Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca will be held March 6. Pre-registration is required and due by Feb. 24.
“Gardening with Climate Change” will feature a variety of speakers and sessions begin at 9 a.m.
The program will include:
* “Veggie Gardens in a Changing Minnesota Climate” by Charlie Rohwer, a scientist at the research and outreach center.
* “Adapting Gardening Practices to a Changing Climate” by Jessica Gutknecht, an assistant professor in the university's Department of Soil, Water, and Climate.
* “Growing Season, Year in Review” by Jurgen Peters, a retired Extension agent.
* “The New Plant Cold Hardiness Paradigm: It’s Not All About How Low It Goes” by Stan C. Hokanson, a horticulture science professor.
* “Zoo Horticulture -- Plants vs Animals” by Kim Thomas, the horticulture curator at the Minnesota Zoo.
Details or more information can be found at http://sroc.cfans.umn.edu or call (507) 835-3620.
Seating is limited; the registration fee includes morning refreshments, lunch and handout materials. Pre-register by sending $30 (payable to the University of Minnesota) and your name and address to Deanne Nelson, UM Southern Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St., Waseca, MN 56093.