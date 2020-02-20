MINNESOTA
Benton County
Feb. 24 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Foley
Blue Earth County
Feb. 21 -- Renting It Out Right, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel, Mankato
Brown County
Feb. 18 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye
Freeborn County
Feb. 18 -- Cover Crops 101, 1-3 p.m., county courthouse, Albert Lea
Feb. 26 -- Economics of Soil Health and Cover Crops: What's the Bottom Line, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Albert Lea
Goodhue County
Feb. 22 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
Feb. 24 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., American Legion, 215 Third St. SW, Plainview
March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
March 17-19 -- Fundamentals for Marketing Success, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Cannon Falls.
Hennepin County
April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center
Jackson County
Feb. 21 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Jackson
Kandiyohi County
March 2 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd St. SE, Willmar
Lyon County
March 30 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Service Cooperative, Marshall
Martin County
March 10 -- University of Minnesota Extension Crops and Marketing Day, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont
Mower County
Feb. 22 -- Cottage food producer safety course "Keep it Legal! Keep it Safe," 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverland Community College
Murray County
Feb. 20 -- Winter Crops Day and Small Grains program, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 4-H Building, 3048 Broadway Ave., Slayton
Nobles County
Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington
Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington
Olmsted County
Feb. 28 -- Economics sof Soil Health and Cover Crops: What's the Bottom Line, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Center, 106 City Center Place, Stewartville
March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.
March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester
Pope County
March 10 -- Irrigator’s Clinic, 9 am-2:45 pm, Minnewaska House, 24895 Highway 28, Glenwood
Ramsey County
March 15 — 15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul
March 24 -- Cottage Food producer stafety training, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota Farmers Union
Rice County
April 8 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Community Action Center, Northfield
Rock County
Feb. 21 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Grand Prairie Event Center, 105 S. Estey St., Luverne
Sherburne County
March 5 -- Sustainable Farming Association's Midwest Soil Health Summit, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, Elk River
Stearns County
Feb. 25-26 -- Central Minnesota Farm Show, Rivers Edge Event Center, St. Cloud
March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph
April 25 -- Rose education day, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud
May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud
Steele County
March 21 -- Cover Crops 101, 9-11 a.m., Four Season Centre, 1525 S. Elm, Owatonna
Swift County
Feb. 21 -- U of M Extension small grain workshop, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hanny's, Benson
March 3 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Appleton Civic Center, 323 W. Schlieman, Ave., Appleton
Waseca County
March 6 -- 26th annual Horticulture Day, "Gardeing with Climate Change," 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Southern Minnesota Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St., Waseca
Winona County
March 13 -- Introduction to soil buidling on rented land, 1-4 p.m., Bluff Country Co-op, 121 W. Second St., Winona
Wright County
Feb. 28 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W., Annadale
Yellow Medicine County
Feb. 20 -- U of M Extension small grain workshop, 8:30-11:30 a.m., The Rock: Dining and Events, Granite Falls
WISCONSIN
Feb. 27-29 — MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse
March 3-4 -- Eau Claire Farm Show, Eau Claire
March 18-19 -- Professional Dairy Producers Wisconsin annual business conference, Madison
March 31-April 2 -- Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, Oshkosh
SOUTH DAKOTA
March 24-26 -- Central Plains Dairy Expo, Sioux Falls