MINNESOTA

Benson County

Feb. 12 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., West Central Outreach Center, 46352 Highway 326, Morris

Big Stone County

Jan. 17 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., Clinton Memorial Building, Clinton

Blue Earth County

Jan. 9 -- Women in Ag Network, "How to get $4 corn, 5:30-9 p.m., Mankato Business Development Center Building, Lake Washington Room, 1961 Premier Drive, Mankato

Feb. 4 -- Nutrient management conference, 9 a.m.-noon, Mankato

Brown County

Feb. 18 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye

Chippewa County

Jan. 13 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., Event Center, Maynard

Feb. 14 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Montevideo

Cottonwood County

Jan. 10 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., Community Center, Windom

Dakota County

Jan. 22 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., county Extension and Conservation Center, Farmington

Fillmore County

Jan. 27 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Mabel Community Center

Freeborn County

Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Riverland Community College, Lecture Hall 124, Albert Lea

Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting,, 2-4 p.m., County fairgrounds

Goodhue County

Jan. 8 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., VFW, Zumbrota

Feb. 1 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

Feb. 22 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

Hennepin County

April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center

Jackson County

Feb. 21 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Jackson 

Kandiyohi County

Jan. 14 -- U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Best Western Plus, 240 23rd St. SE., Willmar

Jan. 29 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Mid Central Research & Outreach Center, 1802 18th St. NE, Willmar

Lac Qui Parle County

Jan. 6 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., VFW, Madison

Lincoln County

Jan. 17 -- Farm Bill crops meeting,, 1-3 p.m., elementary school auditorium, Ivanhoe

Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting,10 a.m.-noon, YMCA, Marshall

Lyon County

Feb. 6 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Merit Center, Marshall

Martin County

Feb. 13  -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont

Murray County

Jan. 31 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., 4H Building, Slayton

Nicollet County

Jan. 8 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Communty Center, St. Peter

Nobles County

Jan. 16 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., Government Building, Farmer's Room, Worthington

Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington

Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington

Olmsted County

Jan. 8 --  U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Internnational Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive SW, Rochester

Jan. 9 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., UCR-Heintz Center, room HB117, Rochester

Jan. 27 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 pm., RCTC Heintz Center Commons

March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.

March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester

Pipestone County

Jan. 30 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., West Community and Technical College, Room 103, Pipestone

Polk County

Jan. 17 --  U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Northwest Research and Outreach Center, 2900 University Ave., Crookston

Ramsey County

Jan. 24-25 -- Emering Farmers Conference, University of Minnesota Continuing Education Center, 1890 Buford Ave., St. Paul

March 15  —  15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul

Redwood County

Jan. 9 --  U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th St., Lamberton

Feb. 5 -- Winter Crops and Soils Day, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th St., Lamberton

Feb. 7 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton

Renville County

Jan. 13 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Max's Grill, Olivia

Stearns County

Jan. 9-10 -- Minnesota Organic Conference, River’s Edge Convention Center, St. Cloud.

Jan. 16-17 — Northern Growers and Marketers Conference, St. Cloud

Feb. 8  — Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota annual conference, St. Joseph

Feb. 15 -- Gardening Knowledge for Free, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud

March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph

May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud

Steele County 

Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Steele County Community Center

Stevens County

Jan. 15 --  U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Highway 329, Morris

Swift County

Jan. 6 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.- noon, county courthouse, LEC meeting room, Benson 

Traverse County

Jan. 14 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., American Legion, Wheaton

Waseca County

Jan. 7 --  U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St., Waseca

Jan. 17 -- Winter Crops Day, Southern Research and Outeach Center, Waseca

Feb. 5 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca

Watonwan County

Jan. 6 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m. American Legion, St. James

Winona County

Jan. 8 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, City Hall, St. Charles

IOWA

Bremer County

Jan. 23 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Civic Center, 200 First St. NE, Waverly

Dubuque County

Feb. 6 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Neumann's Bar and Grill, 927 Main St. Holy Cross

Howard County

Jan. 20 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Windy Tree Cafe, 101 E. Main St., Riceville 

Washington County

Feb. 4 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 514 B. Ave., Kalona

Winneshiek County

Jan. 21 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Iowa's Dairy Center, 1527 Highway 150 S., Calmar

 

WISCONSIN

Feb. 27-29  —  MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse

OTHER U.S.

Jan. 17-22 -- American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention, Austin, Texas

