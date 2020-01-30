MINNESOTA

Benson County

Feb. 12 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., West Central Outreach Center, 46352 Highway 326, Morris

Benton County

Feb. 24 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Foley

Blue Earth County

Feb. 4 -- Nutrient management conference, 9 a.m.-noon, Mankato

Brown County

Feb. 18 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye

Chippewa County

Feb. 14 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Montevideo

Fillmore County

Feb. 13 -- Farm Crisis Forum: Resiliency, Resources and Taking Action, 12:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, 408 Preston St. NW, Preston.

Freeborn County

Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Riverland Community College, Lecture Hall 124, Albert Lea

Feb. 18 -- Cover Crops 101, 1-3 p.m., county courthouse, Albert Lea

Goodhue County

Jan. 29 -- Cover crops, no-till and grazing to improve soil health, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Elgin

Feb. 1 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

Feb. 22 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

Feb. 24 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., American Legion, 215 Third St. SW, Plainview 

March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

March 17-19 --  Fundamentals for Marketing Success, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Cannon Falls.

Hennepin County

April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center

Jackson County

Feb. 21 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Jackson 

Kandiyohi County

March 2 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd St. SE, Willmar

Lincoln County

Jan. 31 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., elementary school auditorium, Ivanhoe

Le Sueur County

Jan. 31 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 9:30 a.m., 4-H Center, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center

Lyon County

Feb. 6 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Merit Center, Marshall

March 30 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Service Cooperative, Marshall

Martin County

Jan. 30 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., KC Hall, 920 E. 10th St., Fairmont

Feb. 13  -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont

Morrison County

Feb. 3 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., county government center, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls

Mower County

Jan. 29 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Holiday Inn Austin conference Center, Austin

Murray County

Jan. 31 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., 4H Building, Slayton

Nobles County

Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington

Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington

Olmsted County

Jan. 30 -- U of M Cow/Calf Days tour and trade show, 5:30 p.m., Tony Rossman farm, 7000 70th St. NW, Oronoco 

Feb. 4 -- Cover Crops 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th St. NE, Rochester

March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.

March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester

Pipestone County

Jan. 30 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., West Community and Technical College, Room 103, Pipestone

Polk County

Feb. 12 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m.,Northwest Research and Outreach Center, 2900 University Ave., Crookston

Ramsey County

March 15 — 15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul

March 24 -- Cottage Food producer stafety training, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota Farmers Union

Redwood County

Feb. 5 -- Winter Crops and Soils Day, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th St., Lamberton

Feb. 7 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton

Rice County

Feb. 1 -- Cannon River Sustainable Farming Association annual meeting, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Seeds Farm, 6903 115th St. E., Northfield

Feb. 6 -- Cover Crops 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Forest Thowship Hall, 3625 Millerburg Blvd., Faribault

April 8 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Community Action Center, Northfield

Rock County

Feb. 21 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Grand Prairie Event Center, 105 S. Estey St., Luverne

Scott County

Feb. 7 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Vet's Club, 221 N. Meridian St. Belle Plaine

Sherburne County

March 5 -- Sustainable Farming Association's Midwest Soil Health Summit, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, Elk River

Stearns County

Feb. 8  — Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota annual conference, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Joseph

Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Holdingford

Feb. 15 -- Gardening Knowledge for Free, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud

Feb. 17 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., St. Augusta American Legion, 1894 247th St., St. Cloud

March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph

May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud

Steele County 

March 21 -- Cover Crops 101, 9-11 a.m., Four Season Centre, 1525 S. Elm, Owatonna

Swift County

March 3 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Appleton Civic Center, 323 W. Schlieman, Ave., Appleton

Wabasha County

Feb. 12 -- Farm Crisis Forum: Resiliency, Resources and Taking Action, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 52497 275th Ave., Elgin

Waseca County

Feb. 5 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca

Wright County

Feb. 28 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W., Annadale

 

IOWA

Dubuque County

Feb. 6 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Neumann's Bar and Grill, 927 Main St., Holy Cross

Fayette County

Feb. 1 -- Take A Kid Outdoors ice fishing, 9 a.m. to noon, Reilly Pond, 29005 Iris Road, Clermont

Story County

Jan. 30 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center

Feb. 6 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center

Washington County

Feb. 4 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 514 B. Ave., Kalona

Winneshiek County

Jan. 30 -- Cover crops, no-till and grazing to improve soil health, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ridgeway Community Center, Ridgeway

Other Iowa

Jan. 28-30 -- Iowa Power Farming Show, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines

WISCONSIN

Feb. 27-29  —  MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse

SOUTH DAKOTA

OTHER U.S.

Feb. 11-13 -- World Ag Expo, Tulare ,Calif.

Send your meeting information to: Agri Calendar, Agri News, P.O. Box 6118, Rochester, Minn., 55903-6118 or email news@agrinews.com.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags