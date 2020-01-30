MINNESOTA
Benson County
Feb. 12 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., West Central Outreach Center, 46352 Highway 326, Morris
Benton County
Feb. 24 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Foley
Blue Earth County
Feb. 4 -- Nutrient management conference, 9 a.m.-noon, Mankato
Brown County
Feb. 18 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye
Chippewa County
Feb. 14 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Montevideo
Fillmore County
Feb. 13 -- Farm Crisis Forum: Resiliency, Resources and Taking Action, 12:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, 408 Preston St. NW, Preston.
Freeborn County
Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Riverland Community College, Lecture Hall 124, Albert Lea
Feb. 18 -- Cover Crops 101, 1-3 p.m., county courthouse, Albert Lea
Goodhue County
Jan. 29 -- Cover crops, no-till and grazing to improve soil health, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Elgin
Feb. 1 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
Feb. 22 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
Feb. 24 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., American Legion, 215 Third St. SW, Plainview
March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
March 17-19 -- Fundamentals for Marketing Success, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Cannon Falls.
Hennepin County
April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center
Jackson County
Feb. 21 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Jackson
Kandiyohi County
March 2 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd St. SE, Willmar
Lincoln County
Jan. 31 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., elementary school auditorium, Ivanhoe
Le Sueur County
Jan. 31 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 9:30 a.m., 4-H Center, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center
Lyon County
Feb. 6 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Merit Center, Marshall
March 30 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Service Cooperative, Marshall
Martin County
Jan. 30 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., KC Hall, 920 E. 10th St., Fairmont
Feb. 13 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont
Morrison County
Feb. 3 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., county government center, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls
Mower County
Jan. 29 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Holiday Inn Austin conference Center, Austin
Murray County
Jan. 31 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., 4H Building, Slayton
Nobles County
Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington
Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington
Olmsted County
Jan. 30 -- U of M Cow/Calf Days tour and trade show, 5:30 p.m., Tony Rossman farm, 7000 70th St. NW, Oronoco
Feb. 4 -- Cover Crops 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th St. NE, Rochester
March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.
March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester
Pipestone County
Jan. 30 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., West Community and Technical College, Room 103, Pipestone
Polk County
Feb. 12 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m.,Northwest Research and Outreach Center, 2900 University Ave., Crookston
Ramsey County
March 15 — 15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul
March 24 -- Cottage Food producer stafety training, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota Farmers Union
Redwood County
Feb. 5 -- Winter Crops and Soils Day, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th St., Lamberton
Feb. 7 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton
Rice County
Feb. 1 -- Cannon River Sustainable Farming Association annual meeting, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Seeds Farm, 6903 115th St. E., Northfield
Feb. 6 -- Cover Crops 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Forest Thowship Hall, 3625 Millerburg Blvd., Faribault
April 8 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Community Action Center, Northfield
Rock County
Feb. 21 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Grand Prairie Event Center, 105 S. Estey St., Luverne
Scott County
Feb. 7 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Vet's Club, 221 N. Meridian St. Belle Plaine
Sherburne County
March 5 -- Sustainable Farming Association's Midwest Soil Health Summit, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, Elk River
Stearns County
Feb. 8 — Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota annual conference, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Joseph
Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Holdingford
Feb. 15 -- Gardening Knowledge for Free, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud
Feb. 17 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., St. Augusta American Legion, 1894 247th St., St. Cloud
March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph
May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud
Steele County
March 21 -- Cover Crops 101, 9-11 a.m., Four Season Centre, 1525 S. Elm, Owatonna
Swift County
March 3 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Appleton Civic Center, 323 W. Schlieman, Ave., Appleton
Wabasha County
Feb. 12 -- Farm Crisis Forum: Resiliency, Resources and Taking Action, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 52497 275th Ave., Elgin
Waseca County
Feb. 5 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca
Wright County
Feb. 28 -- Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W., Annadale
IOWA
Dubuque County
Feb. 6 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Neumann's Bar and Grill, 927 Main St., Holy Cross
Fayette County
Feb. 1 -- Take A Kid Outdoors ice fishing, 9 a.m. to noon, Reilly Pond, 29005 Iris Road, Clermont
Story County
Jan. 30 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Feb. 6 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Washington County
Feb. 4 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 514 B. Ave., Kalona
Winneshiek County
Jan. 30 -- Cover crops, no-till and grazing to improve soil health, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ridgeway Community Center, Ridgeway
Other Iowa
Jan. 28-30 -- Iowa Power Farming Show, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines
WISCONSIN
Feb. 27-29 — MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse
SOUTH DAKOTA
OTHER U.S.
Feb. 11-13 -- World Ag Expo, Tulare ,Calif.