MINNESOTA

Freeborn County

Feb. 26 -- Economics of Soil Health and Cover Crops: What's the Bottom Line, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Albert Lea

Goodhue County

March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing

March 17-19 --  Fundamentals for Marketing Success, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Cannon Falls.

Hennepin County

April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center

Kandiyohi County

March 2 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd St. SE, Willmar

Lyon County

March 30 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Service Cooperative, Marshall

Martin County

March 10 -- University of Minnesota Extension Crops and Marketing Day, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont

Nobles County

Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington

Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington

Olmsted County

Feb. 28 -- Economics sof Soil Health and Cover Crops: What's the Bottom Line, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Center, 106 City Center Place, Stewartville

March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.

March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester

Pope County

March 10 --  Irrigator’s Clinic, 9 am-2:45 pm, Minnewaska House, 24895 Highway 28, Glenwood

Ramsey County

March 15 — 15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul

March 24 -- Cottage Food producer stafety training, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota Farmers Union

Rice County

April 8 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Community Action Center, Northfield

Sherburne County

March 5 -- Sustainable Farming Association's Midwest Soil Health Summit, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, Elk River

Stearns County

Feb. 25-26 -- Central Minnesota Farm Show, Rivers Edge Event Center, St. Cloud

March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph

April 25 -- Rose education day, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud

May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud

Steele County 

March 21 -- Cover Crops 101, 9-11 a.m., Four Season Centre, 1525 S. Elm, Owatonna

Swift County

March 3 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., Appleton Civic Center, 323 W. Schlieman, Ave., Appleton

Waseca County

March 6 -- 26th annual Horticulture Day, "Gardeing with Climate Change," 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Southern Minnesota Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St., Waseca

Winona County

March 13 -- Introduction to soil buidling on rented land, 1-4 p.m., Bluff Country Co-op, 121 W. Second St., Winona

Wright County

Feb. 28 --  Nitrogen Smart meeting, fundamental session 9 a.m., advanced session, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W., Annadale

 

WISCONSIN

Feb. 27-29  —  MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse

March 3-4 -- Eau Claire Farm Show, Eau Claire

March 18-19 -- Professional Dairy Producers Wisconsin annual business conference, Madison

March 31-April 2 -- Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, Oshkosh

SOUTH DAKOTA

March 24-26 -- Central Plains Dairy Expo, Sioux Falls

OTHER U.S.

