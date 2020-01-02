The Farm Service Agency and University of Minnesota Extension have started a series of free meetings to help crop producers understand the 2018 Farm Bill's ARC and PLC programs.
The seminars are being held in 46 counties. No registration is required. Details are available at z.umn.edu/2018FarmBill.
The ARC program is an income support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue drops below a specified guarantee level. The PLC program provides income support payments when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.
Interested crop producers must choose a program by March 15. Crops grown in Minnesota that are covered by this program include corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, canola, sunflowers, oats, sorghum, lentils, dry peas, garbanzo beans and flax.
Anyone who can't attend a meeting can view the presentations at farmbill.umn.edu.