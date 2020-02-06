ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture encourages farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey.
This year, the phone survey is directed at corn and soybean growers. The data helps the ag department track the use of agricultural chemicals and provides guidance to education and research programs.
The survey began Feb. 3 and be completed by Feb. 21. Questions will focus on the 2019 growing season and survey farmers on pesticide and fertilizer applications on corn and soybeans grown in Minnesota. The annual survey is completely voluntary and producers are not asked any personal questions.
The survey is being conducted by the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Service's regional office in Missouri.
Farmers may be getting calls from multiple agencies and companies conducting a variety of surveys this time of year, but the information gathered in this survey is critical for research purposes, the ag department says.
If you have questions about this annual survey, or if you want to view results of previous surveys, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticidefertilizersurveys.