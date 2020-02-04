MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Pork Board had its annual meeting Jan. 27 in Minneapolis.
At its awards reception, five individuals and families were recognized for their contributions to the pork industry.
Award recipients are:
• Distinguished Service -- Gary Koch of Sleepy Eye.
• Environmental Steward -- Craig Holm of New Ulm.
• Family of the Year -- Hugoson Family of Granada.
• Pork Promoter of the Year -- Dale and Lori Stevermer of Easton.
• Swine Manager of the Year -- Tim Kerkaert of Marshall.
Four people were elected to seats on the Minnesota Pork Board Executive Board.
Elected were Brad Hennen of Ghent; Roger Punt of Prinsburg; Todd Selvik of Waseca; and Myrna Welter of Stewartville.
They each have three-year terms on the executive board. They join eight others on the board in the midst of their terms.
Members of the Executive Board represent the 3,000 Minnesota farming families and gather bi-annually to discuss efforts revolving around the research, education, and promotion of pork and the families who raise it.
The other board members include President JoDee Haala of Sleepy Eye; Chris Compart of Nicollet; Meg Freking of Jackson; Dan Helvig of Truman; Brian Johnson of Maple Grove; Galen Johnson of Dodge Center; Brian Schwartz of Sleepy Eye; and Angie Toothaker of Granada.