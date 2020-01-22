ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has posted for public comment an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed expansion at Daley Farms.
Daley Farms, a Lewiston-based dairy with about 1,600 head of cattle, wants to expand its operation to about 4,600 cattle, going from 2,275.2 animal units to 5,967.7 AU.
The environmental assessment was reviewed in the fall of 2018 and received approval for a feedlot permit on Jan. 4, 2019, but the Minnesota Center on Environmental Advocacy and Land Stewardship Project filed suit against the MPCA decision.
That case was heard by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on July 17, with a decision rendered Oct. 14 stating that the MPCA needed to revise its environmental assessment worksheet to add an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and then put the revised worksheet up for public comment.
The revised worksheet's public comment period will run through Feb. 20.
“If the MPCA is intent on moving forward with the process it announced today, we hope that the agency continues to consider a fair and balanced analysis of the total impact, if any, of our project,” said Ben Daley, one of the fifth generation of owners of the family farm. “As the MPCA acknowledged in the supplemental EAW, our project includes many practices, such as the conversion of many acres of land from row crop production to alfalfa and pasture and the use of cover crops, that will actually sequester and keep carbon in the soil."
Daley also noted that Winona County has lost cows during the past decade, according to the Census of Agriculture. The number of cows Daley Farms plans to add to its operation, he said, is less than the number of cows that has been lost in Winona County in the past five or six years. In other words, Winona County will have fewer cows in it compared to five or six years ago, no matter if the Daley Farms plan goes ahead or not.
The MPCA will host a public informational meeting Feb. 4 at the Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice St., with an open house beginning at 6:30 p.m., presentations at 7, and questions from the public regarding the supplement to the environmental assessment worksheet from 7:30 to 8:30.