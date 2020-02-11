Dan Younggren, 60, pauses with his nephew Corey Younggren, 30, (left) and his son Blair Younggren, 22, (right) at the family farm outside Hallock, Minn. The Younggrens have been farming in Kittson County since the late 1800s. "There's a lot of pride involved with family farms like this," says Dan, who is thrilled that both Corey and Blair plan to continue farming. Ann Arbor Miller for MPR News