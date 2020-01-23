AUSTIN, Texas --The Pope County Farm Bureau earned recognition at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention for its Agriculture Career Day program.
It was one of 24 county Farm Bureaus to receive the AFBF County Activities of Excellence award for innovative county programming. Award winners were asked to display their program at this year’s convention. Representing Pope County were board members Nada Carter from Starbuck, Tiffany Kobbermann from Hancock and Kerri Mattson from Kensington.
“It was truly an honor to be recognized at the national level for the Agriculture Career Day we implemented in Pope County. Upon sharing information with counties from coast to coast, it will be exciting to see how far it expands,” said Carter. “Garnering great ideas from other places, networking with new friends and the opportunity to speak with USDA Secretary Perdue and AFBF Vice President VanderWal and to hear President Trump made for extraordinary experiences.”
Agriculture Career Day showcases agricultural careers to seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders. Accomplished by partnering with professionals who share their job experiences -- utilizing skills from math, science, education, IT and English -- the program highlights the diversity of jobs available, many of which can be found within students’ own communities.
Nearly 60 Farm Bureau members from Minnesota were among 6,000 representing each state and Puerto Rico at the annual convention.