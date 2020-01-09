OWATONNA, Minn. -- Farmers, landowners and anglers can learn how to counteract the damage caused by extreme weather to soil and water during a program on Jan. 25 in Owatonna.
The program, hosted by the Izaak Walton League’s Owatonna chapter and its Upper Mississippi River Initiative, begins with registration at 9 a.m. at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th St. SW, Owatonna, and runs until 1:30 p.m.
Please RSVP for lunch by contacting Gary Schwartz, presike1@live.com. A $5 donation will help offset the cost of the meal.
Confirmed speakers include Minnesota cover crop farmer-experts Tom Cotter and Myron Sylling, and George Boody of the Land Stewardship Project, which is also a co-sponsor.
Speakers will address why no-till fields need cover crops to battle erosion, including conservation in rental agreements, the role of livestock, 260-bushel corn, and how soil health pays the bills.
Additional co-sponsors include University of Minnesota Extension, League of Women Voters/Upper Mississippi River Region-Interleague Organization, and the Cannon River Watershed Partnership.