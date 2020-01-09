Hog farmers

WILLMAR, Minn. — Registration for both PorkBridge and SowBridge distance education programs are now open.

PorkBridge is aimed at those who own, manage or work in swine grow-finish facilities. SowBridge is for people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, employees, technicians, managers and technical service providers.

Both programs begin in early February.

To get a sample of each program, go to https://z.umn.edu/PB-sample (or SB-sample).

The PorkBridge program has six sessions generally offered on the first Thursday of every other month. All sessions start at 11:30 a.m. and last a maximum of 60 minutes. Cost for the series is $100 for the first registration from an entity and $50 for each subsequent registration from the same entity.

Registration information for PorkBridge can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension webpage under courses and events at z.umn.edu/PorkBridgeRegistration.

PorkBridge dates, topics, speakers and their industry affiliation are:

• Feb. 6 – “African Swine Fever and Secure Pork Supply” by Pam Zaabel, Iowa State University.

• April 2 – “Maintenance of Euthanasia Equipment” by Steve Moeller, Ohio State University.

• May 28 - “In-barn Impacts on Meat Quality” by Matt Ritter, Provimi US.

• Aug. 6 – “Tail, Ear, and Flank Biting: Reasons Why and How to Address” by Yuzhi Li, University of Minnesota.

• Oct. 1 – “Proper Application of Disinfectants” by Jose Ramirez, Virox Animal Health.

• Dec. 3 – “Precision Technologies for Commercial Pork Production” by Andy Brudtkuhl, National Pork Board.

The SowBridge program has 12 monthly sessions , generally the first Wednesday of the month. All sessions start at 11:30 a.m. and last no longer than 60 minutes. Cost is $200 for the first registration from an entity and $100 for each subsequent registration from the same entity.

Registration information for SowBridge can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension webpage under courses and events at z.umn.edu/SowBridgeRegistration.

SowBridge dates, topics, speakers and their industry affiliation are:

• Feb. 5 – “African Swine Fever and Secure Pork Supply” by Pam Zaabel, Iowa State University.

• March 4 – “What You Need to Know About Foreign Animal Diseases” by Justin Brown, Iowa State University, and Chelsea Hamilton, IDALS and ISU.

• April 1 – “Feeding Strategies for Pre-farrow Females on Piglet Survivability” Kiah Gourley and Jason Woodworth, Kansas State University.

• May 6 – “Impact of Drying Newborn Piglets” Mike Ellis, University of Illinois.

• May 27 – “Porcine Circovirus type 3: What We Know” by Albert Rovira, University of Minnesota.

• July 1 – “Capturing Value of Cull Sows” by Ken Stalder, Iowa State University.

• Aug. 5 – “Maintenance of Euthanasia Equipment” by Steve Moeller, The Ohio State University.

• Sept. 2 – “Gestation/Lactation Ventilation Do’s and Don’ts” by Erin Cortus, University of Minnesota.

• Oct. 7 – “Proper Disinfectant Application” by Jose Ramirez, Virox Animal Health.

• Nov. 4 – “Induction Protocol Updates” by Rob Knox, University of Illinois.

• Dec. 2 - “Upcoming Technology in Pork Production” by Andy Brudtkuhl, National Pork Board.

• Jan. 6 (2021) – “Electronic Sow Feeding Management Tips and Tricks” by Tom Parsons, University of Pennsylvania.

Registrations for both programs are due Jan. 15 to ensure materials are received for the first session.

