With a little TLC and some diligence, you can keep your poinsettia and get it to rebloom next holiday season.
Using your calendar, here's an easy way to remember how to care for your plant.
1. New Year’s Day: Fertilize with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer at recommended rates. Continue to provide adequate light and water for prolonged bloom for several weeks.
2. Valentine’s Day: Check your plant for signs of insects such as white fly. If your plant has become long and leggy, cut back to about 5 inches tall.
3. St. Patrick’s Day: Remove faded and dried parts of the plant. Add more soil, preferably a commercially available sterile soil mix. Keep the plant in a very bright interior location.
4. Memorial Day: Trim off 2 to 3 inches of branches to promote side branching. Repot to a larger container using a sterile growing mix.
5. Father’s Day: Move the plant outside for the summer; place in indirect light.
6. Fourth of July: Trim the plant again. Move it into full sun. Continue to water and fertilize, but increase the amount to accelerate growth.
7, Labor Day: Move indoors to a spot that gets at least six hours of direct light daily, preferably more. As new growth begins, reduce the amount of fertilizer.
8. Autumnal Equinox: Starting on or near Sept. 21, give the plant 13 hours of uninterrupted darkness (put the plant in a closet, basement, or under a box) and 11 hours of bright light each day. Maintain night temperatures in the low 60-degree F range. Continue to water and fertilize. Rotate the plant daily to give all sides even light.
9. Thanksgiving: Discontinue the short day/long night treatment. Put the plant in a sunny area that gets at least six hours of direct light. Reduce water and fertilizer.
10. Christmas: Enjoy your "new" poinsettia. Start the cycle all over again.
During all this time, unless otherwise stated, the poinsettia should be cared for as a normal house plant with regular watering (when dry) and plenty of sunlight. Be sure the plant has adequate drainage. Remove any foil wrapper around the pot.
Source: Dr. Leonard Perry, University of Vermont