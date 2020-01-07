ST. JOSEPH, Minn. -- The Sustainable Farming Association's annual conference will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the College of St. Benedict here.
With more than 20 educational topics as well as children's programming, an afternoon social, trade show and more, the conference provides relevant, accessible education for all farmers, chefs, food buyers and anyone interested in local food.
Session topics include deep winter greenhouses, farm diversification, ideas on how to capitalize on local food trends, the untapped potential of the Minnesota halal and kosher meat market, and an overview of SFA's new initiative to promote managed woodland grazing.
Cost is $50 for SFA members or $60 for nonmembers through Jan. 31. All-day children's programming is $10 per child.
For a complete schedule, attendee registration, sponsor registration and much more, go to www.sfa-mn.org/conference.