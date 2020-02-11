MORRIS, Minn. — University of Minnesota Extension is offering seven small grain workshops across southern Minnesotathis month to address successful small grain management.
Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.
The workshops are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council. Lunch is included at all sites except Mora. Registration is free, and is strongly encouraged to assist with meal planning. Register at https://z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain.
Workshops will be held:
* Feb. 17 – 2:30-4 p.m., Heintz Center, Rochester. Contact Ryan Miller at 507-529-2759. Private pesticide applicator training will precede the small grains program from 9 a.m. to noon.
* Feb. 18 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-H Building, Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, Le Center. Contact Shane Bugeja at 515-708-3486.
* Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Great Blue Heron, Cold Spring. Contact Joe Krippner at 320-980-2915
* Feb. 19 – 1-4 p.m., Kanabec County Courthouse, Mora. Contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711, ext. 2128.
* Feb. 20 – 8:30-11:30 a.m., The Rock: Dining and Events, Granite Falls. Contact Dorian Gatchell at 320-321-3615.
* Feb. 20 – 12:30-4 p.m., Murray County 4H Building, Slayton. Contact Melissa Runck at 507-836-6927. Crops program will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
* Feb. 21 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hanny's, Benson. Contact Scott Lee at 320-760-6129.