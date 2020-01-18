Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA...

STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE AREAS OF
BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH THE WORST CONDITIONS AND LOWEST
VISIBILITY REPORTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHEAST WHERE WHITEOUTS ARE OCCURRING. PERIODS OF GREATLY
REDUCED VISIBILITY CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED ALONG THE HIGHER RIDGE
TOPS EITHER SIDE OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON,
THOUGH WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE NOT LIKELY.

IF TRAVELING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, ESPECIALLY
OVER THE RIDGE TOPS OR ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN
IOWA, BE PREPARED THAT DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT TO EVEN DANGEROUS
AT TIMES WITH VERY LOW VISIBILITY. ADDITIONALLY, BE AWARE THAT
RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALLOW ANY EARLIER WET ROADS TO
REFREEZE QUICKLY.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...WIDESPREAD BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH WHITEOUT
CONDITIONS AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE OF CITIES AND TOWNS.
NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH INTO LATE AFTERNOON.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH
SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED VISIBILITY, PARTICULARLY FOR OPEN AND
UNSHELTERED AREAS OUTSIDE OF TOWNS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20
BELOW ZERO TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS
LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE
EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING OR BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS
AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT
CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL IF
AT ALL POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT
WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE.

&&

Steger knows the land in Goodhue County better than most

Thomas Steger
Thomas Steger has worked in soil conservation for 40 years. He's worked for the USDA in Goodhue County for 30 of those years. Steger retired at the beginning of 2020 and knows the hills, fields, forests and valley well. Submitted photo
 

GOODHUE -- It's safe to assume Thomas Steger knows more about the natural resources in Goodhue County than most.

As a soil conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Steger has helped farms with gullies after a rainstorm, establish contour buffer strips, and reduce soil erosion for the past 30 years.

Steger retired this month, ending a four decade career spanning five counties.

Growing up on a farm near Prairie du Chien, Wis., was Steger's first insight into how soil conservation works. He remembers laying contour buffer strips and putting in small dams to reduce soil erosion. The engineering aspects of the job aligned with his interests in science and math.

After stints in Wisconsin and the Red River Valley, Steger came to Goodhue County. If you've never called someone like Steger or another United States Department of Agriculture employee, they usually assist in a couple ways:

  • Helping a new landowner find the best ways to manage property.
  • Assessing land after a storm causes damage.

Lately, Steger said they've helped people implement USDA programs on their farm or property.

When he started, Steger estimated that 99% of the calls were about soil erosion. In Goodhue County, Steger said the area is prone to soil erosion because of the hilly topography. The area has well draining fields and fertile soil, but can be have run-off or other issues from time to time.

In the last five or six years, a more widely discussed term is soil health, keeping the natural resources as healthy as possible while also maximizing yields.

Assisting farmers and people to be good stewards of the land was his favorite part of his job, Steger said -- whether that meant discussing cutting down on pesticides or designing a small dam to limit runoff.

“Helping people in whatever manner it is is what makes me work, makes me go," Steger said.

Aside from the friendships and camaraderie in the county he's been able to forge, Steger said he can still see the contour strips he's laid and other projects still holding up on people's land.

His impact will be felt for decades to come and has made Goodhue County a healthier and sound place for not just farmers, but all.

Steger said he looks forward in tackling projects he previously didn't have time for in his retirement.

And he'll even come check out a field or two, if you ask nicely.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0