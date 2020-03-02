Zumbro Valley Medical Society and the region's NAMI organization are sponsoring safeTALK training workshops for agricultural communities. Participants will learn how to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, engaging someone, and connecting them to an intervention resource for further support.
Suicide rates for farmers are five times higher than the national average and double the rate for military veterans, the two mental health groups say.
SafeTALK is training tailored to agricultural communities and is intended for farmers, lenders, clergy, farming educators, veterinarians, agricultural advisers, farming supply organizations and farming businesses.
The training is free, but pre-registration is required due to limited seating.
The training sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following days and locations:
March 10 -- Ironwood Spring Christian Ranch, Stewartville
March 13 -- Mabel City Hall, Mabel
March 25 -- St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha
To register, go to www.namisemn.org and click on safeTALK.