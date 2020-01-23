LEWISTON -- Paula Williams, Jon Jovaag and Don McGrath have joined the Land Stewardship Project's board of directors.
Williams live in rural Carlton County in east-central Minnesota with her wife, Patty, and their son. She works as a life coach and serves on LSP's healthcare organizing committee.
Jovaag farms with his wife, Ruth, and their children in Mower County. They raise crops and livestock and have been involved in utilizing cover cropping and other methods to build soil health. He has been inolved with LSP's Soil Builders Network.
McGrath served as executive director of TakeAction Minnesota, an LSP ally, for 12 years. TakeAction is a statewide network of people working on racial and economic equity issues. He lives in St. Paul with his wife, Theresa, and their children.
Loretta Jaus and Charlie Hersey finished their terms on the LSP's board of directors.