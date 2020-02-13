ST. PAUL — South Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota have formed a new collaborative professional program in veterinary medicine that will lead to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
Once students have completed their pre-veterinary requirements, the new program will allow admitted students to complete the first two years of their veterinary medicine education at South Dakota State University and the final two years at the U of M’s College of Veterinary Medicine in St. Paul.
The program's first 20 students are expected to begin classes on the SDSU campus in Brookings within the Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences Department in August 2021.
The new collaborative program will focus on rural practices and help to address a shortage of veterinarians, create additional opportunities for South Dakota students to pursue careers in veterinary medicine, and support the agriculture industry in the region.
For more information, email Gary Gackstetter at gary.gackstetter@sdstate.edu, or Jane Hennings at jane.hennings@sdstate.edu.