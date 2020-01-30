MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an appearance at the MN Ag Expo on Jan. 22 to show his appreciation for farmers and promote the state's environmental programs.
The annual expo is hosted by the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and Minnesota Corn Growers Association, and features about 100 exhibitors on its trade floor.
"Everybody eats, and I think tying consumers to producers is a smart thing to do," said Walz of the importance of the expo.
Walz, a former social studies teacher at Mankato West High School, said it felt "good to be down here." The visit was more than just a homecoming, though, as he got the chance to address farmers coming off a tough year.
"I came down here first of all to deliver a thank you," said Walz. "It's been a challenging year between trade, commodity prices, weather and some really heartbreaking accidents in ag country."
He said like always, Minnesota agriculture is critical for county and state economies right now. There's "unity around this issue," said Walz, which is why recent efforts by the state are the product of concerns his administration heard from farmers.
Talking up his support for ethanol and biodiesel fuel, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Water Quality Certification Program, Walz said the state's farmers are doing more than ever to protect the environment.
"I think we're seeing this idea of agriculture versus conservation in the environment -- it's no longer that, it's we're one in the same," said Walz. "It's a coalition."
There is a sense of optimism by farmers, said Walz, and hope for the future.
"We had a really successful legislative session," said Walz regarding agriculture.
Examples he gave were disaster assistance, broadband grants and the $5 million investment in the Soybean Innovation Campus in Crookston, which Legislature awarded last year through the agriculture appropriations bill.
"There's a lot of positives happening," said Walz.
Jamie Beyer, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, said the MN Ag Expo comes at time when her job "is about to get real busy."
The Minnesota Legislature reconvenes on Feb. 11 for a session lasting less than four months.
"The trips to St. Paul start on Monday," said Beyer, a grain farmer in Traverse County.
At least for the first day of the expo, Beyer said the highlight was having the governor stop by.
"Folks couldn't remember the last time a governor had come," said Beyer of the annual expo. "It's really great for him to take the time to do that."
She got the chance to talk Walz, and started with the topic of the soybean crush and biodiesel facility in Crookston.
"We're looking for a little bonding help for the city of Crookston to put in some of the infrastructure that the facility might need," said Beyer.
The soybean crush and biodiesel facility in northwest Minnesota was tentatively a $150 million facility, said Beyer, but now it's looking to be more like a $230 million construction job.
"It's a really big dream, but it'll have a major impact on soybean prices in northwest Minnesota," said Beyer.
"There's a lot of opportunity to process beans there rather than ship them or take them by railroad to other places," she said.
Health care is also a priority for soybean growers, said Beyer. It was "something that kind of got dropped last year" by the Legislature.
"I heard a lot of about health care again, and drug prices," said Walz during his time at the expo. "And I think that's another issue we'll continue to come back with."
Beyer said another top concern is Minnesota's failure to conform with the federal tax code. For farmers, that has meant that the value of some equipment they traded has been counted as income, costing them thousands of dollars.
"It wasn't part of his talking points, so you have to read between the lines," said Beyer of the governor regarding a fix to the tax law. "But now as we're all going to our accountants for taxes and planning, it becomes a lot more real, the consequences of some things we've done."