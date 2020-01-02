ST. PAUL -- If you thought 2019 was abnormally wet, you're right.
According to climatologist Mark Seeley, 2019 was the wettest year in Minnesota history, with average precipitation totals across the state of more than 35 inches for the year.
"Seven of the 12 months delivered above normal precipitation," Seeley said.
February was the second-wettest month in state history and September was the third wettest.
Seeley said portions of Rice, Steele, Olmsted, Dodge and Houston counties reported more than 50 inches of precipitation, and at least 730 daily precipitation records were set or tied in Minnesota cities.
February was the snowiest in state history, said Seeley, with most places reporting between 30 and 40 inches.
"Another marker of how wet the year was can be found in the high-volume flow measured this year in almost all of Minnesota’s watersheds," said Seeley. "And the rising lake levels around the state.”
According to Seeley, long-term weather data for Minnesota illustrates how the climate is changing, and how it can directly impact agriculture.
