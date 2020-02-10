Winter crops day in Murray County planned
SLAYTON, Minn. — The Winter Crops Day and small grains program slated for Feb. 20 at the 4-H Building in Slayton will include the latest University of Minnesota-based research and information about corn, soybean, and small grain production and management strategies.
The morning program will focus on corn and soybean management topics and production economics pertinent to our area. Following lunch, the Southern Small Grain Winter Workshop will address successful small grain management.
The program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. Lunch will be served. Registration by Feb. 18 is requested by calling the Murray County Extension Office at 507-836-6927.