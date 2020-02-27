ST. PETER, Minn. -- Ever wonder how foresters identify trees in winter months? This workshop will take participants on a walk outside to learn the various ways to identify some of Minnesota's most common trees and invasive woody plants.
Summer identification focuses heavily on leaf structure; winter identification will focus more on persistent characteristics like branching, bark, buds, leaf scars and habitat.
This Winter Tree ID Class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 at the Linnaeus Arboretum classroom at Gustavus Adolphus College. There will be some in classroom time, but most of the class will be outdoors. Come dressed for the weather. An optional trip to 7 Mile Creek to see the state record black cherry and black ash trees is available after class.
Registration is $20 and includes publications. Register online at https://z.umn.edu/TreeIDStPeter