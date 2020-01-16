WILLMAR, Minn. — “Celebrating Agriculture,” the fifth annual Women in Ag Network conference will be Feb. 4 in Willmar at the Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd St. SE, Willmar.
This annual event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. with the conference program from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kim Bremmer, a nationally recognized agriculture speaker and founder of Ag Inspirations, will be the keynote speaker. Bremmer grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and worked as a dairy nutritionist for 15 years. She will speak about steps farmers can take to positively move their farms and careers forward, even during difficult times in agriculture.
Breakout sessions will feature three tracks: personal development, financial management and soil and water quality. The day will end with a panel discussion with local women who have taken unique approaches in their areas of agriculture.
Pre-registration is required for the conference at z.umn.edu/2020WAGNConferenceReg. Fee is $65; student rate is $20.
The Women in Ag Network is a collaboration between University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota’s Farm Service Agency.
For more information, go to z.umn.edu/WAGN.