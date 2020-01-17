AUSTIN, Minn. – Farmers and agricultural landowners interested in planting cover crops on their acres can learn the basics of the conservation practice during the return of free workshops Jan. 22 in Austin.
Mower Soil & Water Conservation District again is organizing “Cover Crops 101” sessions for the public at Riverland Community College’s west campus in Austin. Sessions will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room A115 the Riverland Center of Agricultural & Food Science Technology, 1900 Eighth Ave. N.W.
Austin Township farmer Tom Cotter, who has used cover crops extensively in his operation, and TJ Kartes, a Saddle Butte seed dealer based in Blooming Prairie, will lead each session of “Cover Crops 101.” They will discuss cover crop seed origination, species and species mixes, step-by-step production, and the value of cover crop technology, among other topics.
Mower Soil & Water Conservation District’s soil scientist, Steve Lawler, also will be available to help answer questions.
Cotter and Kartes are set to give other “Cover Crops 101” sessions during February and March in the area, including:
• Feb. 4 in Rochester – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th St. N.E. Hosted by Olmsted Soil & Water Conservation District.
• Feb. 6 in Faribault – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd. Hosted by Rice Soil & Water Conservation District.
• Feb. 18 in Albert Lea – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Freeborn County Courthouse, Freeborn Room, 411 S. Broadway Ave. Hosted by the Freeborn Soil Health Team.
• March in Winona – Date and location pending.
• March 21 in Owatonna – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave. Part of the North American Farm & Power Show.
Cotter is a fourth-generation farmer who raises a variety of crops and runs cow/calf beef operation on his Austin Township farm that was certified through the state’s Ag Certainty water-quality program.
Since 2017, Cotter has given dozens of presentations on cover crops and soil health, including at state and national conferences.
Kartes is a Blooming Prairie native who has worked with producers in a five-state area with cover crops since 2009.
Lawler just completed the second year of a three-year soil health research project using dozens of field plots in Mower County. He is collaborating with the University of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, The Hormel Foundation and Riverland Community College, which runs a soils laboratory.