“We need beans on boats.’’
The quote, from Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap, hits the proverbial nail on the head.
It’s great news for farmers and the general economy that President Donald Trump and his trade negotiators have successfully completed an agreement with Japan, reworked the old North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and created a framework for additional trade opportunities with China. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently indicated he’s eager to work out a trade deal with the United States once Great Britain leaves the European Union.
It’s critical that what’s on paper will lead to more meat and grain sales. There is cause for optimism, but it’s not a certainty that farmers will find themselves in a better trade position than they were 18 months or even three years ago.
Farmers, by necessity eternal optimists, appear to have renewed confidence in their financial futures. A confidence index, prepared by DTN and Progressive Farmer Magazine and watched within the agribusiness industry, has risen to 164.1. That is a great deal higher than it was in March 2019 and December 2018.
Uncertainty remains that goes beyond the success of President Trump’s decision to use the force of his personality to reshape deals and make new ones that don’t involve multiple nations. It was that philosophy that caused him to end U.S. participation in talks that may have led to a multi-nation Pacific Rim trade pact at the start of his presidency.
Another force beyond any president’s control is also at work. The philosophy of free and fair trade, and for that matter, globalization, which has given way to a more insular approach and protectionism.
The popularity of protectionist trade policy has risen and waned through U.S. history. During his presidency, Thomas Jefferson imposed a near-embargo on foreign trade; tariffs on imported good spiked again in 1830; and in several intervening years.
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 raised import duties to protect American farmers and businesses. It ought to be remembered the full flowering of the global free trade movement began to gain momentum in President Ronald Reagan’s White House and continued through the Clinton and both Bush presidencies.
But global events can shake things up in unexpected ways. When President Jimmy Carter imposed a trade embargo on the Soviet Union, most people didn’t expect that the action would cause the United States to be labeled as an unreliable supplier and lead to a mammoth increase in South American grain production.
It’s great that the clouds of uncertainty have started to lift, but it may take many months, if not years, before the nation’s farmers can realize the dream of feeding the world and doing it in a market that provides a profit without government payments to help offset accrued financial losses.
As Paap put it, we need beans on boats. We'd add corn, pork, beef, cotton and wheat.