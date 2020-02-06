Access to high-speed broadband technology has been limited for many rural residents and efforts to ensure availability have been slow despite the best efforts of Minnesota state government.
That’s why it was a momentous occasion last month when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will invest $11 million in three high-speed broadband infrastructure projects in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
The funds will benefit more than 1,395 rural households and 120 businesses. The funds will be allocated to Harmony Telephone Co., Consolidated Telephone Co., and Osage Municipal Utilities.
The funds, made available through USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program, are not large by bloated Washington, D.C., standards, are a significant helping hand. In March 2018, Congress allocated $600 million to expand broadband infrastructure and services to rural Minnesota.
Minnesota government has a goal to achieve border-to-border high-speed internet access through its Office of Broadband Development. The office works toward that goal by teaching residents about available broadband options and encourages cooperative efforts to increase availability. The office also operates a grant program. Forty-two rural Minnesota broadband projects received $34 million in 2017.
Nearly 30 percent of rural residents in Minnesota say poor or nonexistent broadband service is a major handicap and they agree that greater access is needed. Some backers of increased access say getting it done is just as important as the long-ago cooperative efforts to bring electricity and phone service to rural areas.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proposed in his recent budget proposal to spend $70 million on the grant program so that all households have high-speed internet access by 2022.
Why is it important for rural residents to have greater access to high-speed broadband?
Expanded broadband opportunities would improve health care for rural residents, improve education for students, help farmers keep updated on rapidly changing markets, create an environment for better paying and more rewarding jobs, and entice more urban residents to live and work in rural communities.
Telemedicine – so important in rural areas where health care professionals are scarce – would thrive with more broadband access. It’s estimated that nationally only 8.2 percent of patient-healthcare interactions occur via telemedicine, a percentage that would increase if broadband access was available. Telemedicine, of course, connects patients in rural communities with health-care professionals miles away. It can save time, money and lives. Of course, gigabyte gobbling videoconferencing, as well as large data transfers of say, an X-ray, require broadband connection. When a community doesn’t have broadband access, health care institutions are far less likely to consider telemedicine opportunities.
The problem, of course, is cost. Establishing broadband to what amounts to a sparse population spread over great distance is expensive when compared to servicing population centers. A mile of cable in rural communities may connect to one household, whereas a mile of cable in a city could have dozens if not hundreds of customers hooked to it.
On top of that, urban centers often have two o rmore service firms competing for business, which helps lower the consumer's cost. That is not true in rural areas.
The digital divide remains great and it’s hurting rural residents. USDA’s efforts to bring more efficient broadband internet access to rural residents is a smart step to close the gap.