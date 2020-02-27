Congress and the administrations that occupied the White House for most of the post-World War II era have a seemingly unbreakable habit of kicking what has become a rusty can down the road.
The latest example is President Donald Trump’s $4.8 trillion 2021 budget proposal. His plan, like nearly every president’s, is dead on arrival to Congress. What also isn’t unusual is the proposal doesn’t address specific issues that are of importance to farmers.
The nation’s system of locks and dams, many of which were built with a limited shelf life, are falling into disrepair and do not function efficiently. The Upper Mississippi portion of the system, which goes from Minnesota to St. Louis, needs major repair work.
Why is it important that something be done?
The Upper Mississippi system generates $600 billion in annual economic activity and moves 60 percent of the nation’s grain. Its aged structures include 29 locks and dams. Much of it was constructed in the 1930s with an expected 50-year life span.
It is accepted that a more effective system would generate increased profits for farmers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the locks and dams, is falling behind on maintenance. The current backlog is estimated at approximately $1 billion. Nearly a decade ago, the American Society of Civil Engineers graded the system, giving it a heart-wrenching D- in terms of shipping efficiency.
It is disheartening that the president’s 2021 budget proposes slashing the Army Corps of Engineers’ funding. The budget includes $5.96 billion in gross discretionary spending for the corps’ Civil Works Program. That would be a significant drop from the $7 billion that was allocated in the final 2020 budget.
The president proposes to slash the Civil Works budget by 22 percent, which is a similar percentage he asked for in the 2020 budget. Other presidents have in recent times recommended similar cuts.
What’s different this time is the budget offers no money for construction on ongoing priority navigation projects that are cost-shared by the Inland Waterways Trust Fund. The fund is supported through a 29 cent a gallon fuel tax imposed on shippers. In 2020, Congress provided $335 million to fund priority waterway projects.
There are reasons why the Mississippi River lock and dam construction projects have gained little traction among elected officials and the general public. Improvements are expensive and taxpayers who are dealing with congested freeways and potholes don’t see the benefit of improving barge flow on the Mississippi.
For the most part, most do not know about the significant role the system plays in moving commodities. Environmentalists argue that waterway projects threaten wildlife habitat.
Sooner or later, the nation must be willing to confront the problems posed by a deteriorating infrastructure. President Trump and Congress held meetings about infrastructure improvement projects in 2018 and for a short time, it appeared that a bipartisan agreement was possible.
The talks ended in acrimony and no recent effort has been made to negotiate.
For the nation’s good, the White House and Congress must make a serious commitment to maintaining and improving the lock and dam system on the Upper Mississippi and all along the river.