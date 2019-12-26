The “shop local and buy local’’ movement gets national attention on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, but it should be a priority year-round.
The promotion, which was started by the American Express credit card company in 2010, began in a much different era than what exists today. Big box stores and traditional retailers are being threatened by on-line shopping opportunities and next day -- and often free -- delivery.
Rural communities that are struggling to keep their Main Street storefronts open have a strong argument to make about the importance of shopping locally. Part of it is financial. Money spent locally has a significant multiplier impact on small town economies.
For every $100 spent with small businesses, $68 remains within the community. That’s impressive and doesn’t account for jobs, taxes paid and other benefits. Small-town shops often offer products made locally, and often have a greater variety of locally sourced products on their shelves.
Societal trends and America's population shift from rural areas to urban centers has picked up speed in the last decade and evidence suggests that it will continue in coming decades. Rural residents – older than the wider population, less healthy and disadvantaged in regards to health care – risk being left behind.
Every small-town resident is hurt when a Main Street store closes. The goods and services are gone, but so are the tax dollars the store paid. Another chink in the community's "armor" is created.
One issue that bedevils many small towns is keeping their local grocery stores open. The issue was highlighted in an article written by Brian Todd that appeared in the Dec. 12 edition of Agri News. In it, Brian Bosch, the general manager for Sunshine Foods, which operates 17 locally owned stores, saysthat it’s reaching the point where communities with populations of less than 2,500 people can’t support a full-service grocery store.
That is alarming, considering such stores provide shoppers with convenience and employment. The possibility that rural communities will become “food deserts’’ not unlike those in struggling inner cities is real.
What can be done?
Start by giving small-town shops a chance. They are owned, in many cases, by friends and neighbors who are dependent upon your dollars for their livelihoods. Rebuilding Main Streets is essential at a time when rural residents see many of their institutions weakened by population loss.
It’s important that entrepreneurs be encouraged to use their skills to help create better futures for the communities in which they and we live.
Rural America is painfully aware of the costs involved when cooperatives and private agribusinesses consolidate and local facilities are forced to close. Remember when nearly every small town had its own creameries that offered good-paying jobs -- not to mention dairy products from cows on farms that your probably drove past. In those days, cooperatives had a local and not regional focus.
People make choices with their pocketbooks. A decision to buy locally could be a decision that keeps a Main Street business open.