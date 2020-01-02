There are many reasons why 2019 could not come to an end quick enough. For many farmers, the growing season was among the worst in recent memory.
Spring planting was delayed, heavy rains drowned crops, fall harvest was late, and fieldwork left undone. The latter’s impact will be felt in spring, when more work will need to be fit into tight planting windows.
Corn and soybean yields, for many, weren’t near what many hoped.
Dairy producers were under siege, a situation that resulted in a sharp increase in farm bankruptcies in dairy country. Hog prices remained low and flat, and the industry was on alert to protect itself from diseases that have the potential to arrive from foreign shores.
The year ended on an upswing with geo-political events far removed from farm gates. The U.S. House of Representatives smartly passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal brokered by President Donald Trump. Formal passage of the package awaits final action in Senate.
As part of the agreement, Canada will open its dairy market to more U.S. imports. That should create price strength in dairy markets that have been below break-even for many producers. The agreement provides more uniform environmental protections in the three counties involved and strengthens prohibitions against current manipulations, which generally have a negative impact on fair trade.
News on another negotiating front involving a possible deal to end the vicious trade fight with China arrived at year-end. Ending the fight, which has dominated market news for 21 months and led the Trump administration to spend billions on direct payments to farmers to offset losses incurred in commodity markets, raises the possibility that grain prices will rebound and producers will be able to move product.
President Trump raised the possibility that China could double its agricultural imports because of the deal. The trade deal announced by the White House is scant on details, which is to be expected because it is Phase 1 of what promises to be a complicated final agreement.
The administration had inked an accord with Japan earlier in 2019 that promises to open more pork trade with the island nation. The fallout from the finalization of Brexit, which will allow England to leave the European Union, may be negotiated in the new year.
There is ample reason not to mourn 2019’s passing, but there are grounds for optimism – always in plentiful supply in farm country – in 2020. The world needs more food and U.S. farmers remain the world’s most efficient producers.
The fallout from the 2019 growing season will continue to be felt come spring, but farmers are forward thinkers. Many see their children and grandchildren gathered around the supper table and appreciate that they will leave a legacy to them rooted deep in the fertile soil that has remained through drought, torrential rains, good prices and bad.