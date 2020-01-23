The African swine outbreak in China, which was first detected in 2018, is mushrooming fast. A big factor that has allowed the disease to spread so quickly in the communist nation is that farmers and local officials were slow to report outbreaks out of fear they would be entangled in a bureaucratic nightmare.
The disease-caused devastation in the Chinese pork industry will have a monumental impact on trade this year and beyond.
The virus, which is deadly to hogs but not a risk for humans, has wiped out one-third of the Chinese swine herd and caused pork prices to skyrocket. The swine population may have stabilized after hitting rock bottom, but rebuilding the herd may take years.
China raised 700 million hogs annually before the African flu, which is 100 percent fatal to pigs, hit.
Chinese pork imports reached 2 million tons in 2019 despite the 62 percent tariff placed on U.S. imports. The communist government promises to increase its import of U.S. pork products as part of Phase 1 of the long-anticipated trade deal. The European Union recently met with Chinese officials to discuss its additional pork exports.
Even if the Chinese can work out deals with pork importers, experts are in general agreement that that more pork imports won’t meet growing internal demand. China gobbles up more than 50 percent of the world’s pork supply.
The Chinese government, which is anxious to keep small farmers on the land so that their population doesn’t relocate to already overcrowded urban centers, expects many smaller producers will not return and will be replaced by larger swine operations.
U.S. swine producers and scientists are concerned the disease might jump to the United States. Fortunately, the U.S. industry is in much better shape in regards to biosecurity.
Authorities must be prepared as the risk of various disease outbreak grows in an increasingly rapid-transit world. Greater cooperation is needed with governments the world over to share information and prevention measures.
U.S. hog producers have well-established biosecurity measures to quickly identify and protect against specific diseases.
The National Agricultural Biosecurity Center on the campus of Kansas State University is an invaluable resource for livestock producers in the Midwest.
The center develops and manages research projects for several state and federal agencies, including the USDA. It also focuses on creating biosecurity procedures and increasing the public’s awareness about possible livestock and grain disease threats.
The United States is well-positioned should potentially devastating disease outbreaks occur. That’s not to say all can be prevented. Avian flu, which jumped from England to the United States in 2015, is proof enough of that.
Bird flu devasted turkey and chicken flocks across Minnesota and Iowa. More than 9 million chickens and turkeys were lost in Minnesota alone during the outbreak.
The disease vulnerabilities that exist in the United States are real. Pork producers and industry leaders, including the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center, are doing good work to keep tabs on the threats.