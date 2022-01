Alex VandenHouten is a sports reporter at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Alex is a 2018 graduate of UW-La Crosse and previously worked at the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and La Crosse ESPN Radio 105.5 FM before arriving at the Post Bulletin in Sept. 2021. Alex loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia.