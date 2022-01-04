SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Anne Halliwell
Features Reporter
Twitter
Email:
ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com
Phone: (507) 285-7780
Arts and Entertainment
Jazz player headlines Winona concerts
John Paulson brings friends, quartet to SE MN venues
January 04, 2022 11:57 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Arts and Entertainment
Choral director sets immigration poetry to music
Proceeds from two concerts to benefit Catholic Charities, Rochester associations.
December 31, 2021 07:00 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Arts and Entertainment
'Let them know that you're here to play'
Jayden Williams builds a career around inspiring youth.
December 30, 2021 07:05 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
Discussing disability with Ramona Norwood
John Adams minority liaison has a personal stake in helping students succeed.
December 29, 2021 07:00 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Castle Community owners silent, 48 days into 60-day compliance period
The Castle Community has until Jan. 10 to come back into compliance with the City of Rochester. More than two-thirds of the way through its allotted 60-day grace period, no one seems to know how the Castle Community is going to do it.
December 28, 2021 06:00 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Arts and Entertainment
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was just OK: NYE musical acts look back on 2021
Amatuer, Amanda Grace, and theyself on the year in music.
December 27, 2021 09:42 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Local
Studio apartment or apartment studio?
Two-month-old studio Amunson Audio makes music in a small space.
December 22, 2021 08:15 AM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Arts and Entertainment
Coming up at the Civic Center: Manly music, PBS kids and church cooks
It’s the biggest pub concert ever
December 20, 2021 12:20 PM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Arts and Entertainment
Paintings explore changes in fashion, appearance during pandemic
A Rochester artist documents the experiences of women who feared invisibility.
December 18, 2021 12:00 PM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Local
A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more
Music, living nativities, cookie walks, and storytime with Santa.
December 17, 2021 01:57 PM
·
By
Anne Halliwell
Load More