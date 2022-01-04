SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
09-07 Anne Halliwell 4x3.jpg

Anne Halliwell

Features Reporter

Email: ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com

Phone: (507) 285-7780

Paulson Big Band plays at Wellington’s Pub & Grill (1429 W Service Dr., Winona) Dec. 5, 2021. The band raised $800 for Winona food shelves.
Arts and Entertainment
Jazz player headlines Winona concerts
John Paulson brings friends, quartet to SE MN venues
January 04, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
KasslerHeadShot.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Choral director sets immigration poetry to music
Proceeds from two concerts to benefit Catholic Charities, Rochester associations.
December 31, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Jayden Williams Contributed / GPE Productions
Arts and Entertainment
'Let them know that you're here to play'
Jayden Williams builds a career around inspiring youth.
December 30, 2021 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Ramona Norwood headshot
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
Discussing disability with Ramona Norwood
John Adams minority liaison has a personal stake in helping students succeed.
December 29, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007251.jpg
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Castle Community owners silent, 48 days into 60-day compliance period
The Castle Community has until Jan. 10 to come back into compliance with the City of Rochester. More than two-thirds of the way through its allotted 60-day grace period, no one seems to know how the Castle Community is going to do it.
December 28, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Rochester rock band Amateur gathers around a drum kit.
Arts and Entertainment
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was just OK: NYE musical acts look back on 2021
Amatuer, Amanda Grace, and theyself on the year in music.
December 27, 2021 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Patrick Amunson of Amunson Audio demonstrates his apartment studio's production setup on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Local
Studio apartment or apartment studio?
Two-month-old studio Amunson Audio makes music in a small space.
December 22, 2021 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
The Choir of Man (Photo by Steve Schuff).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Coming up at the Civic Center: Manly music, PBS kids and church cooks
It’s the biggest pub concert ever
December 20, 2021 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Crisis, 2019 Acrylic Painting by Dometo "Dede" Esse 24” x 48”
Arts and Entertainment
Paintings explore changes in fashion, appearance during pandemic
A Rochester artist documents the experiences of women who feared invisibility.
December 18, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Christmas cookies
Local
A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more
Music, living nativities, cookie walks, and storytime with Santa.
December 17, 2021 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Load More