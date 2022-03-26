Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 27
Anne Murphy

Your Style - Brett Applegath
I want to look 'approachable and easygoing'
For all practical purposes, Brett Applegath is a man for every season, even though he has his favorites. And he is Minnesotan through and through.
March 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Anne Murphy
Your Style- Dave Dahlen
Dave Dahlen's style advice in 2 words: Quality matters
Bow ties, Bemidji woolen shirts and Red Wing boots all have their places.
December 25, 2021 08:00 AM
Anne Murphy
Minnesota style with confidence and a little dog hair
Kylie Bartz wants to be seen as the person in the room who people can walk up to and talk to.
December 04, 2021 07:00 AM
Anne Murphy
Style is an adventure for Suzie Hansen
"Style is a life-long journey, always changing, morphing — but always personal and distinguished," Absolute Theatre co-founder says.
November 13, 2021 06:30 AM
Anne Murphy
Dress to breathe, eat and dance
April Dahl says clothing ought to make you feel good.
October 23, 2021 08:00 AM
Anne Murphy
Genaida Benson is in tune with sparkle
Piantist finds music and healing in perfect harmony.
October 02, 2021 06:00 AM
Anne Murphy
Your Style: Nicholas Molina
Straight-up greaser, with a little Colombia and Minnesota tossed in.
September 18, 2021 04:30 AM
Anne Murphy
Your Style: Jolene Schultz
Her style is a little "punk, pretty, party, pretend, peasant and personality."
September 03, 2021 12:00 PM
Anne Murphy
Your Style: Julie Johns
Artist expresses her style through vintage finds, colorful hair, and confidence.
August 19, 2021 06:30 AM
Anne Murphy
Your Style: Kabuika Kamunga
Communications specialist describes her style as "unconventionally, internationally me."
August 06, 2021 07:00 AM
Anne Murphy
