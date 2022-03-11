Does Mayo Clinic pay taxes on business revenue? It depends

Could you help us all by giving info on whether any of these profit-making “Other” revenue streams for Mayo Clinic are taxed and not coming under the "non-profit" category? Thanks. It is great to see profits from some businesses being used to help patients at Mayo, but it would seem to be unfair competition if their pharmacy (for one example) could compete against other businesses in that field.

— Helen

This question was aimed to my colleague Jeff Kiger as a follow-up to his article about the “Other” revenue column in Mayo Clinic’s recent audited financial report for 2021. That column includes Mayo Clinic’s lesser-known revenue streams, like "Oil- and gas-producing activities,” “retail pharmacy sales,” “Retail stores,” “Cafeteria” and more.

While Mayo Clinic is a not-for-profit organization, it does pay taxes — usually under the heading of “Unrelated Business Income Tax” — on revenue from things like Mayo Clinic Laboratories and investments.

Mayo and the IRS don’t agree on what is UBIT taxable revenue and what isn’t. One dispute involving a $11.5 million payment has been rattling around the US courts since 2016. A hearing on that is scheduled for April.

One example, one clinic office that generates taxable revenue could sit on the third floor of a building amid 10 other offices. In that case, Mayo would pay property tax on the square footage on the one office, while the rest of the floor would be tax-free.

Mayo Clinic also operates in many states that have different tax rules.

The bottom line is that Mayo’s taxes are a very muddy subject. Kiger passed your question about taxes on the “Other” revenue column to Mayo Clinic.

“Mayo Clinic does pay unrelated business income taxes on many of the business segments (the nine listed in the “Other Revenue” column) you’ve highlighted, but taxable revenue is not cut and dried for each category, as each taxing jurisdiction treats taxability differently,” wrote Karl Oestreich, Mayo Clinic’s interim division chair of consumer communications. “The taxability of business segments are predicated on multiple complex factors in some jurisdictions and a different set of complex factors in other jurisdictions. Considering key direct and indirect taxes, Mayo Clinic paid more than $613 million in taxes in 2021.”

So the answer seems to be sometimes, but it depends.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com