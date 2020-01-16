This Classic Answer Man was first published in July 2003.
Why doesn't Minnesota put the name of the county on the license plate, like Iowa does?
A: Iowa has a history of listing the county of origin on its license plates, as do a few other states. Minnesota doesn't, and law enforcement officials say it really doesn't matter either way.
Iowa plates were embossed or printed with a number that indicated the county (the state has 99 counties) from 1922 through 1979. The numbering system was replaced with the full name of the county in '79, according to a license-plate collector's Web site.
At least three other states (Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee) print the name of the county on their plates, and at least two others have a code system indicating the county.
Minnesota's plates at one time indicated the congressional district in which they were issued by beginning the plate number with the number of the district.
Q: What non-emergency number do I call, especially at night, to report problems such as loud music, loose dogs, etc., to the police?
A:The non-emergency number for the Rochester/Olmsted County dispatch center, answered 24 hours, is 328-6800. During daytime hours, though, it's best to call animal control, for example, if you've got a dog problem.
Q: You know how you can supposedly estimate how far away lightning is by counting the seconds between a lightning flash and when you hear the thunder? How many seconds equal a mile? The subject came up recently in our family and there was a wide variety of answers — from 9 seconds per mile to 1 second per mile. The smug teenager said her science teacher told her class it was 5 seconds. — Electrified in St. Paul
A:Dear Electrified: Your smug teenager was right. Get used to it.
According to the trusty Associated Press Stylebook, sound travels at 750 miles an hour at sea level, and that translates to 1,100 feet per second. So roughly, sound travels a mile in about 5 seconds. After seeing the flash of lighting (light travels at 186,282 miles per second), start counting, and if you hit 5 seconds and hear the thunder, the storm is a mile away.
If you see lightning and hear thunder at the same time, hit the deck — the storm is on top of you.
In fact, the National Lightning Safety Institute says that if you detect lightning up to eight miles away, take cover because strikes can occur as far as eight miles apart. "The next strike could be close enough to be an immediate and severe threat," it says.