Mr. Knowledge, what’s the difference between a moon roof and a sun roof on a car? We are speculating that only a sun roof can be opened.
Both can be opened — it’s how they open that spells the difference, though auto manufacturers come up with a galaxy of definitions.
I talked with several sales people and got a wide range of answers. The gist seems to be, a sun roof generally cantilevers up and a moon roof generally slides back into the roof of the car; sometimes a moon roof can do both.
Whether it’s a sun roof or a moon roof, a power version will typically add about $1,000 to the cost of a new car. A manually operated window is more like $400.
Lutefisk locator
A reader last week asked, for some unearthly reason, where one can dine on lutefisk.
A number of churches have lutefisk feeds around the holidays, and a few others feature lutefisk with all the trimmings on Syttende Mai (May 17) but I was unable to unearth a place that served gelatinous fish on a regular basis.
A reader with the initials EJP tells me that lutefisk “is an American term — when you are in Norway, they don’t know what it is.”
Sounds like plausible deniability to me. Folks in the old country say they can’t recall anything about mushy fish — nope, never heard of it.
Ever wonder why they don’t offer lutefisk at fish fries? I’m guessing IT JUST DOESN’T FRY.