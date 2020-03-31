Just a quick announcement from Mayo Clinic that chemotherapy treatments are still happening. Here's a note from Mayo Clinic Media Relations representative Joe Dangor:
Dear news media colleagues,
We request your help in sharing the information below with the public. Apparently some Mayo Clinic patients in Rochester, who are scheduled to receive chemotherapy, believe those appointments have been cancelled. That is not the case.
Thanks for your consideration
“For patients who have chemotherapy appointments, please keep your appointment unless your care team contacts you to reschedule. We are working diligently to ensure that there are no disruptions in chemotherapy.”