Here's my Biz Buzz item tacked on to the end today's column, ICYMI.
Here's an update on a popular breakfast franchise's syrupy path in the Med City market.
In December, plans for an IHOP restaurant in Northwest Rochester surfaced, causing many local fans to salivate.
The Glendale, Calif.-based restaurant chain has not officially confirmed the project (I'm looking at you, IHOP Public Relations Analyst Austin Lewis).
However, more plans filed last week make it look like IHOP's arrival in the Med City is a Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity certainty.
Dimension Development Partners, with offices in Atlanta and Dallas, filed a permit for the "Construction of a one level combined multi-tenant building."
The plans show a complex anchored by a 4,177-square-foot IHOP restaurant with an attached 3,000-square-foot space for a future, unnamed tenant.
The map shows the proposed building sandwiched between two under-construction projects — Tap House West End and First Alliance Credit Union's latest branch, which will feature a MOKA coffee shop. Both stand along West Circle Drive Northwest, just down the road from Five West Kitchen and the new Smoak barbecue restaurant.
I'll keep an eye on this proposed IHOP as it progresses, and maybe I'll even get a confirmation for the quiet chain. Heh.