Here's a weekly update of new U.S. patents issued with at least one Rochester inventor named.
On Tuesday, 18 patents were issued that included at least one Rochester inventor. That brings the Med City's total to 188 patents for 2020, so far.
Of the 18 new patents issued, 10 were issued to local IBM inventors.
Five included Mayo Clinic inventors. One included Mayo Clinic's partner Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences and another included the University of Illinois.
The other three patents went to local inventors working for Stewartville's Geotek, Delos Living and Oracle International Corp.
* Patent #10,601,753 "Automatic threading of conversations based on content and interactions" was issued IBM inventors David R. Draeger, of Rochester, Minn. and Craig R. Wolpert, of Holliston, Mass.
The patent's description:
"Systems, methods, and computer program products to perform an operation comprising identifying, in a first thread comprising a plurality of messages outputted for display on a display device, a first concept in a text of a first message of the plurality of messages, identifying a second concept in a text of a second message of the plurality of messages of the first thread, upon determining that the second concept is different than the first concept, generating a second thread comprising a subset of the plurality of messages, wherein each message in the subset of the plurality of message is related to the second concept, and outputting, based on a set of user preferences, the subset of the plurality of messages of the second thread for display on the display device."
*Patent #10,601,681 "Optimizing streaming graph topology based on service level agreement" was issued to IBM inventors Alexander Cook, of Rochester, Minn.; David M. Koster, of Rochester, Minn, MN; Jason A. Nikolai, of Rochester, Minn.; and John M. Santosuosso, of Rochester, Minn.
The patent's description:
"System resource usage by a streaming application processing workloads can be monitored. Based on the monitoring, at least one performance metric for the streaming application in processing the workloads can be determined. Based on the at least one performance metric, whether hosting of the streaming application is, or is near to, violating at least one criteria specified by a service level agreement for the streaming application can be determined. If so, at least one additional instance of at least one parallelizable operator of the streaming application that is currently executing can be initialized. Responsive to initializing the at least one additional instance of at least one of the parallelizable operators, a portion of the workloads can be directed to the at least one additional instance of at least one of the parallelizable operators."
* Patent #10,599,692 "Modification of a saved database query based on a change in the meaning of a query value over time" was issued to IBM inventors Richard Dean Dettinger, of Rochester, Minn.; Daniel Paul Kolz, of Rochester, Minn.; Kyong Jin Shim, of Rochester, Minn.; Alan Benjamin Swanson of Pine Island, Minn.; Marie Renee Wilkening of Medford, Wis.
The patent's description:
"An apparatus and method modify a saved query based on a change in a query value meaning that changes over time. In preferred embodiments a graphical query interface displays an option to adjust query values of a saved database query. A query adjustment mechanism then adjusts the value of the query to compensate for the change in the meaning of the query value since the query was created such that the adjusted query will have the same basic meaning as when the query was originally created. Preferred Embodiments allow the user to specify to adjust the query to the current date or to a specified date in the past."
* Patent #10,599,681 "Configurable search categories including related information and related action functionality over a relational database" was issued to Oracle International Corp. inventor Michael Rodgers, of Rochester, Minn.
The patent's description:
"A relational database system, method, and computer executed instructions capable of configurable searching across an entity's multiple databases. The system allows search categories to be augmented with specifications for the search categories, the specifications identifying rules for authorized users, locations in the database to search, rendering the results and augmenting the search results with options to present additional data and actions items. The additional data items are presented, and the executable script is executed to perform the actions items and the results presented."
* Patent #10,599,554 "Dynamic instrumentation based on detected errors" was issued to IBM inventors Cary L. Bates, of Rochester, Minn. and John D. Rotramel, of Lexington, Kentucky.
The patent's description:
"In an approach for dynamically instrumenting a program at runtime, a processor identifies a sequence of memory related operations from an instruction stream, wherein the sequence includes at least a first memory related operation and a second memory related operation. A processor instruments the first memory related operation. A processor detects an error at the first memory related operation based on the instrumentation of the first memory related operation. A processor, responsive to detecting the error at the first memory related operation, instruments at least the second memory related operation."
* Patent #10,599,553 "Managing cloud-based hardware accelerators" was issued to IBM inventors Paul E. Schardt, of Rochester, Minn.; Jim C. Chen, Rochester, Minn.; Lance G. Thompson, of Rochester, Minn.; James E. Carey of Rochester, Minn.
The patent description:
"A cloud-based accelerator manager manages cloud-based hardware accelerators. The accelerator manager monitors computer programs running in the cloud and generates a trace that indicates which accelerators were used and when. The trace may be for a single computer program or may be for multiple computer programs. Thus, the trace can be program-specific, showing all accesses to accelerators by a single program, or may be accelerator-specific, showing all accesses to each accelerator by all computer programs. The cloud-based accelerator manager detects a failure in one of the computer programs executing in the cloud. The cloud-based accelerator manager provides the trace to a user, who can then analyze the trace to determine whether the failure was due to an accelerator. The cloud-based accelerator manager thus helps detect when cloud-based accelerators are the reason for failures for computer programs running in a cloud."
* Patent #10,599,466 "Managed services coordinator" was issued to IBM inventors Bin Cao, of Stanford, Calif.; Daniel L. Hiebert, of Pine Island, Minn.; Brian R. Muras, of Otsego, Minn.; Tanveer Zubair, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"A method is provided for applying tasks. The method can include receiving a plurality of tasks for a plurality of applications, an application of the plurality of applications is hosted by a computing environment utilizing a monitoring agent, and a task is performed for an operation of the application during a first period of time. The method can also include determining a first resource type and a first resource amount from the computing environment for performing the task. The method can also include grouping the plurality of tasks into a set of tasks based on the first resource type, at least two tasks from the set of tasks being performable in parallel during the first period of time. The method can also include determining whether the first resource amount of the first resource type is present in the computing environment during the first period of time."
* Patent #10,599,400 "Code origination data management for host placement" was issued to IBM inventors Alexander Cook, of Rochester, Minn.; Manuel Orozco, of Rochester, Minn.; Christopher R. Sabotta, Rochester, Minn.; John M. Santosuosso, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"Aspects of the disclosure relate to managing code origination data for a distributed computing environment having a set of compute nodes which includes a first compute node. A first set of code origination data which corresponds to a first computing object may be detected for utilization to develop a distributed application in the distributed computing environment. Using the first set of code origination data, the first compute node may be identified to host the first computing object for the distributed application. The first computing object may be deployed to the first compute node to develop the distributed application."
* Patent #10,599,116 "Methods for enhancing wellness associated with habitable environments" was issued to New York City-based Delos Living inventors Dana S. Pillai, Rochester, Minn.; Nathan B. Stodola, of New York, NY; Richard A. Macary, of New York, NY; Trevor S. Granger, of New York, NY; Shaun B. Stewart, of New York, NY.
Patent description: "Environmental characteristics of habitable environments (e.g., hotel or motel rooms, spas, resorts, cruise boat cabins, offices, hospitals and/or homes, apartments or residences) are controlled to eliminate, reduce or ameliorate adverse or harmful aspects and introduce, increase or enhance beneficial aspects in order to improve a "wellness" or sense of "wellbeing" provided via the environments. Control of intensity and wavelength distribution of passive and active Illumination addresses various issues, symptoms or syndromes, for instance to maintain a circadian rhythm or cycle, adjust for "jet lag" or season affective disorder, etc. Air quality and attributes are controlled. Scent(s) may be dispersed. Noise is reduced and sounds (e.g., masking, music, natural) may be provided. Environmental and biometric feedback is provided. Experimentation and machine learning are used to improve health outcomes and wellness standards."
* Patent #10,598,710 "Cognitive analysis using applied analog circuits" was issued to IBM inventors Karl R. Erickson, Rochester, Minn.; Phil C. Paone, Rochester, Minn.; George F. Paulik, of Rochester, Minn.; David P. Paulsen, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Raymond A. Richetta, of Rochester, Minn.; John E. Sheets, II, of Zumbrota; Gregory J. Uhlmann, of Rochester, Minn.
The patent description:
"Cognitive analysis using applied analog circuits including receiving, by a circuit, a first set of data results and a second set of data results; charging a first capacitor on the circuit with a first unit of charge for each of the first set of data results that indicates a positive data point; charging a second capacitor on the circuit with a second unit of charge for each of the second set of data results that indicates a positive data point; applying a charge from the first capacitor and a charge from the second capacitor to an analog unit of the circuit; and generating a signal on a circuit output indicating that a ratio of the positive data points in the first set of data results to the positive data points in the second set of data results is greater than a statistical significance."
* Patent #10,597,894 "Support member for supporting electrical power lines" issued to Stewartville, Minn-based Geotek inventors Tyler R. Burbank of Stewartville, Minn.; Ricardo Felty, of Stewartville, Minn.; Bruce Blumentritt, of Stewartville, Minn.; Eugene Flowers, of Stewartville, Minn.; Brian Hornberg, of Stewartville, Minn.; David Sheldon of Stewartville, Minn.; Michael Steven Schoenoff, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"A support system for supporting power distribution or transmission lines includes a support pole having a first end and a second and a crossarm attached to the support pole, proximate the first end of the support pole. The crossarm has a first end, a second end and one or more side walls extending between the first and second ends of the crossarm. The side walls of the crossarm define an elongated interior space. The support system further includes an internal conduit formed in the interior space of the crossarm. The internal conduit extends along an axial direction of the crossarm. The internal conduit is made from insulative material."
* Patent #10,597,733 "Detecting gastric neoplasm" issued to Mayo Foundation and Exact Sciences Development Co. inventors David A. Ahlquist, of Rochester, Minn.; William R. Taylor, of Lake City, Minn.; John B. Kisiel, of Rochester, Minn.; Tracy C. Yab, of Rochester, Minn.; Douglas W. Mahoney, of Elgin, Minn.; Hatim T. Allawi of Middleton, Wis.
Patent description: "Provided herein is technology relating to detecting neoplasia and particularly, but not exclusively, to methods, compositions, and related uses for detecting premalignant and malignant neoplasms such as gastric cancer."
* Patent #10,597,698 "Chromatin immunocapture devices and methods of use" was issued University of Illinois and Mayo Foundation inventors Ryan Bailey, of Urbana, Ill.; Joshua Tice, of Evanston, Ill.;, Tamas Ordog, of Rochester, Minn.; Jeong Heon Lee, of Rochester, Minn.; Richard Martin Graybill, of Urbana, Ill.; Yi Xu, of Urbana, Ill.; Steven Doonan, of Savoy, Ill.
Patent description:
"This application provides fluidic devices, such as microfluidic devices, which can be used for the creation and/or manipulation of droplets in droplet-based microfluidic systems, as well as systems and methods for using the same. The microfluidic devices can be used to generate droplets, extract or inject volume to droplets, and/or split droplets. Also provided are methods for generating nucleosomes, and isolated DNA from nucleosomes (or from non-nucleosomes), for example using the disclosed devices."
* Patent #10,597,584 "Levoglucosan-based flame retardant compounds" was issued to IBM inventors Scott B. King, of Rochester, Minn.; Brandon M. Kobilka, of Tucson, Ariz.; Joseph Kuczynski, of North Port, Fla.; Jason T. Wertz, of Pleasant Valley, NY.
Patent description:
"A levoglucosan-based flame retardant compound, a process for forming a flame retardant polymer, and an article of manufacture comprising a material that contains a levoglucosan-based flame retardant polymer are disclosed. The levoglucosan-based flame retardant compound has phosphorus-based flame retardant functional groups. The process for forming the flame retardant polymer includes providing a phosphorus-based flame retardant molecule, providing levoglucosan, chemically reacting the phosphorus-based flame retardant molecule and the levoglucosan derivative to form a levoglucosan-based flame retardant compound, and incorporating the levoglucosan-based flame retardant compound into a polymer to form the levoglucosan-based flame retardant polymer."
* Patent #10,596,192 "Treating rotator cuff conditions" issued to Mayo Foundation inventors Scott M. Riester of Rochester, Minn.; John W. Sperling, of Rochester, Minn.; Andre J. van Wijnen, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"This document provides methods and materials related to treating rotator cuff conditions (e.g., rotator cuff tendonitis or rotator cuff injuries such as partial rotator cuff tears). For example, methods and materials for using zinc or a zinc chelator to treat rotator cuff conditions are provided."
* Patent #10,596,123 "Exosome delivery technology" was issued to Mayo Foundation inventors Atta Behfar, of Rochester, Minn.; Andre Terzic, of Rochester, Minn.; William Cook, of Rochester, Minn.; Ruben Crespo; Ruben (RochesterMN, MN)
Patent description: "A method of delivering exosomes and other micro vesicles to a biological target includes the steps of 1) providing blood, (2) separating plasma from the provided blood, and (3) separating the solution with the exosomes therefrom, (4) encapsulating the exosomes, and (5) delivering the exosomes. The step of encapsulation may be accomplished by water bead process, alginate bead process, spray drying bead formation, or plating. The biological target may be a human or animal heart, bone/joint, wound or skin. A method of encapsulating an exosome, a method of using an encapsulated exosome, compositions including encapsulated exosomes, and an encapsulated exosome per se are also disclosed."
* Patent #10,596,112 "Methods of using albumin-antibody nanoparticle complex compositions for treating cancer" was issued to Mayo Foundation inventors Svetomir N. Markovic, of Rochester, Minn.; Wendy K. Nevala, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"Described herein are compositions of antibodies and carrier proteins and methods of making and using the same, in particular, as a cancer therapeutic. Also described are lyophilized compositions of antibodies and carrier proteins and methods of making and using the same, in particular, as a cancer therapeutic."
* Patent #10,596,111 "Methods of making lyophilized compositions comprising albumin-VEGF paclitaxel nanoparticle complexes" was issued to Mayo Foundation inventors Svetomir N. Markovic, of Rochester, Minn.; Wendy K. Nevala, of Rochester, Minn.
Patent description:
"Described herein are compositions of antibodies and carrier proteins and methods of making and using the same, in particular, as a cancer therapeutic. Also described are lyophilized compositions of antibodies and carrier proteins and methods of making and using the same, in particular, as a cancer therapeutic."