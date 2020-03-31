Here's a weekly update of new U.S. patents issued with at least one Rochester inventor named.
On March 31, 16 patents were issued that included at least one Rochester inventor. That brings the Med City's total to 204 patents for 2020, so far.
Of the 16 new patents issued, 11 were issued to local IBM inventors.
Two included Mayo Clinic inventors. One included Mayo Clinic's partner IMDS LLC, also known as Innovative Medical Device Solutions. As an affiliate of CoorsTek Medical LLC (And yes. It's that Coors), IMDS is based in Fort Worth, Texas. However, the patent with Mayo Clinic came from its research and development site in Utah.
The other three patents went to local inventors working for Rochester's LiquidCool Solutions, Benchmark Electronics, and Western Digital Technologies.
* Patent #10,609,839 for "Liquid submersion cooled electronic systems and devices" was issued to inventors working for LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. - Sean Michael Archer, Steve Shafer, David Roe, Lyle Rock Tufty. They are all based in Rochester.
The patent's description:
"Liquid submersion cooling devices and systems are described that use a cooling liquid, for example a dielectric cooling liquid, to submersion cool individual electronic devices or an array of electronic devices. In one embodiment, the electronic device includes a non-pressurized device housing defining an interior space where pressure in the interior space equals or is only slightly different than pressure outside the non-pressurized device housing."
* Patent #10,609,755 for "Location based third party notification" was issued to IBM inventors Adam D. Braham, Jason A. Nikolai, John M. Santosuosso and Jeffrey A. Schmidt. They are all based in Rochester.
The patent's description:
"Embodiments of the present invention provides methods, computer program products, and a system for determining a set of potential responders to alert a second party regarding an urgent communication. Embodiments of the present invention can be used to determine if a missed communication placed by a first party to a second party is an urgent communication. Embodiments of the present invention can be used to determine a set of potential responders based, at least in part, on a variety of possible locations of a communication device belonging to the second party."
* Patent #10,608,390 for "Medical lead connectors with contact electrodes" was issued to Benchmark Electronics inventors Robert Raymond White, Daniel William Johns and Daniel Patrick Higgins. They are all based in Rochester.
The patent's description:
"Embodiments disclosed herein include devices and methods pertaining to medical lead connectors. According to various embodiments of the disclosed technology, disclosed is a lead connector that may include a base member; a flexible circuit including a plurality of electrical contacts; a casing that includes a bottom casing and a cover member. The bottom casing may include receptacles open to a surface of the flexible circuit and aligned with electrical contacts on the flexible circuit. The cover member may include a slot opening to receive a lead stylet. Furthermore, the lead connector may include ball contacts positioned in the receptacles. When the lead stylet is inserted into the lead connector, the lead stylet may push the ball contacts downward to make electrical contact with the electrical contacts on the flexible circuit. A portion of the lead stylet may extend beyond an edge of the casing."
* Patent #10,607,859 for "Adhesive-bonded thermal interface structures" was issued to IBM inventors Karl Stathakis, of Owatonna; Phillip V. Mann, of Rochester; and Mark K. Hoffmeyer, of Rochester.
The patent description:
"A heat sink can be attached to a heat-producing electronic device by aligning an adhesive material to a surface of the heat sink, applying the adhesive material to the surface to form an outer perimeter and applying, within the outer perimeter, a thermally conductive material to the surface. The surface of the heat sink and a surface of the heat-producing electronic device can then be aligned, and the heat sink can be assembled to the heat-producing electronic device by bringing the heat-producing electronic device surface into contact with the adhesive material. The heat sink can then be affixed to the heat-producing electronic device by applying a compressive force to the assembly to activate the adhesive material."
* Patent #10,607,736 for "Extending medical condition base cartridges based on SME knowledge extensions" was issued to IBM inventors Thomas J. Eggebraaten, of Rochester; Mark G. Megerian, of Rochester; and Richard J. Stevens, of Monkton, Vermont.
The patent description:
"Mechanisms are provided for extending a medical condition base cartridge (MCBC) based on user modifications of the MCBC. The mechanisms generate a MCBC for a medical condition at least by performing cognitive processing of natural language content in a corpus to extract patient attributes and treatment information associated with the medical condition. Information stored in the MCBC is presented to a user via at least one interface and user input is received, where the user input indicates at least one of a modification of, addition to, or deletion of, a portion of the information presented to generate an extension to the MCBC. The extension to the MCBC is stored as an expert medical condition cartridge (EMCC) in association with the MCBC in a repository. The EMCC is input to a medical cognitive system to perform a medical cognitive operation on patient information based on the EMCC."
* Patent #10,607,320 for "Filtering of real-time visual data transmitted to a remote recipient" was issued to IBM inventors James E. Carey, of Rochester; Jim C. Chen, of Rocheste; Rafal P. Konik, of Oronoco; and Ryan L. Rossiter, of Rochester.
Patent description:
"A remote visual experience application which transmits real-time video remotely includes a filter which obscures one or more previously identified regions in space when the regions come within the camera's field of vision. The application may be a shared visual experience application, in which the camera is mounted to a wearable appliance of a local user. The application may include a function for mapping regions of a space in which the application will be used, and defining different levels of remote access for different regions of the space. A space map may be generated before or during transmission of video to a remote user. Exemplary embodiments include a virtual vendor house call application or a game. The application may further include an audio filter for filtering an audio signal."
* Patent #10,606,874 for "Adjusting search results based on user skill and category information" was issued to IBM inventors Adam D. Braham, Doyle J. McCoy, Jeffery A. Schmidt and Gregory J. Watts of Rochester.
Patent description:
"An approach for adjusting ranked search results based on user data is provided. An approach includes: receiving a search query from a search user; generating a ranked result set based on the search query; generating an adjusted ranked result set by adjusting the ranked result set based on a skill rating of the search user; and providing the adjusted ranked result set to the search user."
* Patent #10,606,782 for "Aligning received bad data indicators (BDIS) with received data on a cross-chip link" was issued to IBM inventor James F. Mikos of Rochester.
Patent description:
"Aligning received BDIs with received data on a cross-chip link including receiving, from the cross-chip link, a control flit comprising incoming data flit information for a plurality of incoming data flits; adding the incoming data flit information to a control structure; receiving, from the cross-chip link, the plurality of incoming data flits; directing each of the plurality of incoming data flits to virtual channel queues based on the incoming data flit information at a first read pointer in the control structure; receiving a bookend flit comprising a plurality of BDIs for the plurality of data flits; and associating each of the BDIs with the plurality of data flits based on the incoming data flit information at a second read pointer in the control structure."
* Patent #10,606,777 for "Dropped command truncation for efficient queue utilization in multiprocessor data processing system" was issued to IBM inventors David J. Krolak, of Rochester; Paul A. Ganfield, of Rochester; William J. Starke, of Round Rock, Texas; and Charles F. Marino, of Round Rock, Texas.
Patent description:
"Data processing in a data processing system including a plurality of processing nodes coupled by a communication link includes receiving a first command from a first processing node. A link stall of the communication link is detected by a first link layer of the first processing node. A stop command is received at a first transaction layer of the first processing node from the first link layer. The first command is truncated by the first transaction layer into a first truncated command responsive to receiving the stop command. A command arbiter is instructed to stop issuing new commands. The first truncated command is forwarded to an asynchronous crossing buffer of the first processing node."
* Patent #10,606,699 for "Data storage device employing multi-level parity sectors for data recovery procedure" was issued to Western Digital Technologies inventors Iouri Oboukhov, of Rochester; Weldon M. Hanson, of Rochester; Niranjay Ravindran, of Rochester; and David T. Flynn, of Mantorville.
Patent description:
"A data storage device is disclosed wherein a first plurality of codewords are generated each comprising a plurality of symbols, and a first parity sector is generated over the first plurality of codewords. A second plurality of codewords are generated each comprising a plurality of symbols, and a second parity sector is generated over the second plurality of codewords. A third parity sector is generated over a first subset of the first plurality of codewords and a first subset of the second plurality of codewords, and a fourth parity sector is generated over a second subset of the first plurality of codewords and a second subset of the second plurality of codewords. When processing of a first codeword fails, the first codeword and the first parity sector are processed using a LDPC type decoder, and the first codeword and the third parity sector are processed using the LDPC type decoder."
* Patent #10,606,648 for "Prevention and resolution of a critical shortage of a shared resource in a multi-image operating system environment" was issued to IBM inventors Lorne Parks, of Markham, Calif.; Alexei Pytel, of Rochester; Steven Simonson, of Rochester; Bruce Talbott, of Rochester; and Thomas Wasik, of Rochester.
Patent description:
"A technique relates to resource allocation of a countable managed resource. A computer sets a reserved amount of the managed resource to be available for a privileged status, such that there is an unreserved amount of the managed resource to be available for a non-privileged status. In response to a non-privileged job needing more of the unreserved amount of the managed resource than what is available, it is determined whether the non-privileged job is promotable to the privileged status. In response to the non-privileged job not being promotable to the privileged status, the non-privileged job is prevented from accessing the reserved amount of the managed resource. In response to the non-privileged job being promotable to the privileged status, the non-privileged job is permitted to utilize the reserved amount of the managed resource."
* Patent #10,606,624 for "Placement of virtual machines on physical hosts" was issued to IBM inventors Joesph W. Cropper, of Rochester; and Yong Feng, of Markham, Calif.
Patent description:
"Placement of virtual machines on physical hosts are based on differing initial policies and optimization policies set by a system administrator to more efficiently utilize system resources and serve the needs of different workloads. A scheduler mechanism allows a system administrator to select different initial placement policies for one or more host groups of physical hosts. The scheduler mechanism utilizes an optimizer that monitors host performance and adjusts the placement of virtual machines according to another set of optimization policies similarly selected by the system administrator for each of the host groups."
* Patent #10,606,295 for "Sharing redundant regulator phases within a phase-redundant voltage regulator apparatus" was issued to IBM inventors Michael Lee Miller, of Rochester; Eric B. Swenson; of Pine Island; and Patrick Egan, of Rochester.
Patent description:
"A phase-redundant voltage regulator apparatus includes groups of regulator phases, each having a multi-phase controller (MPC) connected to each regulator phase. The MPC transfers, to control logic, phase fault signals and a pulse-width modulation (PWM) phase control signal received from the regulator phases of a phase group. Spare regulator phases include output ORing devices to limit current flow into spare regulator phase outputs. Output switching devices are configured to electrically couple spare regulator phase outputs to a common regulator output. Control logic is connected to the phase groups MPC and asserts phase enable signals to, transfers PWM phase control signals to, and receives phase fault signals from the spare regulator phases. The control logic electrically interconnects a spare regulator phase to a phase group including a failed regulator phase in response to receiving a phase fault signal from an MPC."
* Patent #10,606,284 for "Self-actuating device for facilitating preventing product tip over" was issued to IBM inventors Marc H. Coq, of Hopewell Junction, NY; Michael D. O'Connell, of Rochester; Sharon T. Spaulding, of Highland, NY; and William J. Green, of Cary, NC.
Patent description:
"A self-actuating device and method for facilitating preventing product tip over are provided. The self-actuating device includes an anti-tip mechanism associated with a product to facilitate preventing tip over of the product when in an extended state. Further, the self-actuating device includes an actuator associated with the product. The actuator is configured and operatively coupled to automatically switch the anti-tip mechanism from a retracted state to the extended state based on the actuator detecting a tilt of a specified tilt angle."
* Patent #10,603,177 for "Joint fusion instrumentation and methods" was issued to IMDS LLC and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research inventors Brian Scott Schumacher, of Orlando, Fla.; Nicholas Slater, of Chandler, Ariz.; Bjorn N. Rindal, of Chandler, Ariz.; Navid Mahpeykar, of Chandler, Ariz.; William W. Cross, III, of Rochester; and Sigurd Berven, of San Francisco, Calif.
The patent description:
"Systems and methods for joint preparation and fusion are disclosed. The system includes a cutting device having a handle, and rigid blade member. The blade member may include cutting edges on first and second sides, and may be curved in one or more planes. The blade member may be deployed to project outside of an outer tube, and the cutting device may be rotated to create a circular cavity. In a method of use, a cannula provides access to a procedure site such as a joint. A pathway to the joint is created, and the cutting device is inserted and deployed to undercut a cavity in the joint. A fusion device may be implanted across the joint to provide compression and fuse the joint. The system may also include instrumentation for creating access to a joint, bone graft insertion and implant insertion."
* Patent #10,603,062 for "Pericardial modification systems and methods for heart failure treatment" was issued to Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research inventors Samuel J. Asirvatham, of Rochester; Barry A. Borlaug, of Rochester; and Vojtech Melenovsky, of Prague, Czechoslovakia.
Patent description:
"Pericardial modification devices and methods can be used for the treatment of heart conditions. For example, this document describes devices and methods for treating heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, including diastolic heart failure, by performing a pericardial modification procedure. In one example embodiment, a method for treating diastolic heart failure includes creating an opening in a patient's pericardial tissue, or removing a portion of the patient's pericardial tissue. The creation of the opening or the removing of the pericardial tissue reduces pressure exerted by the pericardial tissue on the patient's heart. The pericardial modification procedures are performed while avoiding trauma to the epicardial surface of heart as well as the phrenic nerves."