It was a bright, spring-ish Saturday the Med City. It was the type of day, though still a bit chilly, would have seen crowds of people swarming around Rochester during a typical early April day.
Of course, everyone knows there's nothing typical about April this year.
While out shooting one of my parking lot videos as a promo for Monday's column, I decided to tour a few of Rochester's retail center lots. I didn't go beyond the southwest quadrant and I didn't go to places like Walmart or grocery stores that are still open for business.
In a city that loves its parking lots, it was startling to see acres of almost empty asphalt on a day where they would typically be packed with cars and truck vying for the best spot.
Obviously, I knew the pandemic had shut down hundreds of businesses. I knew the insidious spread of COVID-19 had forced most of Rochester to either stay home or sent them to work at Mayo Clinic or OMC health centers.
But seeing those empty lots brought home how different spring 2020 is compared to other springs.
I know this city and its residents will come out this OK in the end, but it won't be an easy time for anyone.
I ask that any business owners, employees or anyone else with information about how Rochester is working to get through this time, please keep in touch with myself and my colleagues at the Post Bulletin.
While many things are different, we're still here to tell the stories of this community.