One of Rochester's largest and most popular night spots had its last call 10 years ago.
Murphy's Sports Cafe and the Aquarius Club closed their doors at 12th Street and Marion Road Southeast on March 27, 2010. I covered the closing night and it was quite the spectacle.
In its heyday, the huge, trendy night spot was "the place to be" for the young Rochester dance crowd. It was known for artificial smoke, flashing lasers and shot girls.
It was packed on that icy night in February. I remember being in the back room with Murphy and city council members Hruska and Denny Hanson.
There was a steady stream of staff members bringing in wads of cash to feed the bill counter/wrapper machines. Those machines ran all night.
"It has been a good run," said Tom Murphy as he sat in his office on what he calculated as his 1,546th Saturday night — his last one — at McMurphy's and the Aquarius Club. "I have been very fortunate."
Murphy, who opened his first Rochester bar in 1975, when he was 23, built and opened Dooley's Lounge and Grill on the site at 12th Street and Marion Road Southeast with his partner Mick Kane in 1980.
In 1990, it was recreated into McMurphy's. That was also when Aquarius Club opened with space for 700 people to dance to trendy club music amid artificial smoke and flashing lasers overhead.
Aquarius became "the" place to be on the weekends. While the large club format is no longer as a popular as it was in the 80s and 90s, the club's fans were paying cover charges of $15 and later $25 for a last dance or two Saturday night.
The complex was later revamped into the Wicked Moose. That operation closed in 2017. The cavernous building was demolished in 2018 to make way for construction of an apartment complex.
Murphy launched Dooley's Irish Pub in downtown about the time he pulled the plug on Aquarius and McMurphy's. Dooley's