Employees are saying a Rochester Big Box store that has remained open so far during the pandemic will soon close its doors, possibly for good.
Word has been dribbling out that Staples employees are saying that the store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW will close on this coming Friday, April 24. Employees were reportedly given the news on April 14.
Local management referred questions to corporate media contacts in Framingham, Mass. Multiple calls and multiple emails have garnered no response either confirming or denying that the Med City store will soon close.
If the store is actually closing, it would be interesting to know if that is just happening here in Rochester or are other Staples stores closing.
Staples stores have stayed open as an "essential" business that sells cleaning supplies and office gear for people working at home as well as at medical centers.
The Axios news service reported earlier this month that Staples, despite being open, was telling landlords that it wouldn't be paying rent for April. Staples declined to comment.
If that's accurate, then that could be a factor in a store closing.
Staples opened the 24,000-square-foot Rochester store in 2001 as part of the then-new Rochester Marketplace development. It opened with 40 employees.