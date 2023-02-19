Boys hockey: Section 1AA features Mayo-JM rematch; Northfield is top seed in 1A

The last time Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall met in the Section 1 boys hockey playoffs, some familiar names were on both sides.

Weick for Mayo. Veney for JM.

Dennis for Mayo. Terpstra for JM.

Also Read

All of those names will be on the ice again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena, but the first names have changed. A group of younger siblings will be the next names and faces to go head-to-head with their seasons on the line in this historical rivalry.Mayo (18-5-2 overall) earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs. John Marshall (14-10-1) is the No. 7 seed. The kicker to this matchup? JM won the only meeting of the regular season between the teams, upsetting Mayo 5-3 on Jan. 14.

Though the Rockets won that game, Mayo is the No. 2 seed for a reason. The Spartans are 9-2-1 since that loss just more than a month ago. Their only losses in that 12-game stretch came against Big Nine Conference champion Northfield and Big Nine runner-up Century. To dig back deeper, Mayo is 18-3-1 since opening the season with back-to-back losses against the current No. 1-ranked team in the state, Minnetonka, and No. 4-ranked Chanhassen, followed by a tie against section rival Hastings.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM has also been on a roll. Since going winless at the Kiwanis Festival in late December, the Rockets are 11-4-0 and the only Big Nine Conference team to earn victories against the teams that finished in the top-three in the conference standings — Northfield, Century and Mayo.

SECTION 1AA BOYS HOCKEY BRACKET

SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY BRACKET

Thursday's Section 1AA quarterfinal at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena I will mark the first postseason game between the rivals in three years. Mayo beat JM 6-1 on Feb. 18, 2020, in a Section 1AA first-round game. Will Weick scored twice for Mayo in that game and Chandler Dennis had two assists. Deontae Veney and Ben Terpstra were on the ice for JM.

This time around, Nick Weick will be in goal for the Spartans, while Ethan Dennis is their third-leading scorer (32 points). For JM, JT Veney leads the defensive corps and Aaron Terpstra plays key minutes at forward.

Thursday's game will be the 10th all-time postseason matchup between the Spartans and the Rockets.

In other Section 1AA quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, No. 5-seeded Century (15-10-0) will play at No. 4 Hastings (15-9-1); No. 8 Farmington (3-22-0) travels to No. 1 Lakeville South (18-6-1); and No. 6 Owatonna (11-12-2) plays at No. 3 Lakeville North (11-14-0).

Hastings edged Century 3-0 when the teams met in the regular season, on Jan. 10 at Graham Arena in Rochester. Century outshot the Raiders 26-22 in that game, but Hastings scored once in each period — including an empty-net goal in the third period — to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The section semfinals are set for 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center. The Section 1AA championship game is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the Rec Center.

Dodge County, La Crescent to meet in 1A

There were no surprises when the seeds were announced in the 11-team Section 1A playoffs, but a couple of intriguing matchups are set to take place.

No. 8-seeded Rochester Lourdes will host No. 9 Waseca at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena I, in a rematch of a game played six days earlier. Lourdes scored three third-period goals this past Wednesday, Feb. 15, to pull away for a 6-2 win against Waseca.

The Eagles (9-16-0) and Bluejays (10-14-0) will meet again on the same ice on Tuesday, this time with their seasons on the line. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1-seeded and No. 8-ranked Northfield (20-5-0) on Thursday for a section quarterfinal game.

In other first-round games Tuesday, No. 11 Red Wing will play at No. 6 Winona, and No. 10 Austin will travel to No. 7 Faribault.

No. 4-seeded Dodge County and No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah both received first-round byes, but they'll meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson in a Section 1A quarterfinal game. Dodge County (15-9-0) beat the Lancers (18-7-0) twice in the regular season, including 5-2 at La Crescent on Feb. 14, the final game of the regular season for the Lancers.

In addition to Dodge County and La Crescent-Hokah, No. 1 Northfield, No. 2 New Prague and No. 3 Albert Lea received first-round byes.

Defending section champion New Prague will host the winner of the Austin-Faribault game in Thursday's quarterfinals. Albert Lea will host Red Wing or Winona in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Section 1A semifinals are set for 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Rochester Recreation Center. The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Rec Center.

SECTION 1 BOYS HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

SECTION 1A

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

First Round

(At higher seeds)

No. 9 Waseca (10-14-0) at No. 8 Lourdes (9-16-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Austin (4-19-1) at No. 7 Faribault (11-13-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Red Wing (1-20-4) at No. 6 Winona (9-13-2), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Quarterfinals

(At higher seeds)

Waseca/Lourdes winner at No. 1 Northfield (20-5-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah (18-7-0) at No. 4 Dodge County (15-9-0), 7 p.m.

Red Wing/Winona winner at No. 2 New Prague (14-10-1), 7 p.m.

Austin/Faribault winner at No. 3 Albert Lea (18-6-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Semifinals

(Rochester Recreation Center)

Waseca/Lourdes/Northfield winner vs. L-H/D.C. winner, 11:30 a.m.

R.W./Winona/N.P. winner vs. Austin/Faribault/A.L. winner, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Championship

(Rochester Recreation Center)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Quarterfinals

(At higher seed)

No. 8 Farmington (3-22-0) at No. 1 Lakeville South (18-6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Century (15-10-0) at No. 4 Hastings (15-9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 John Marshall (14-10-1) at No. 2 Mayo (18-5-2), 7 p.m. (Graham Arena I)

No. 6 Owatonna (11-12-2) at No. 3 Lakeville North (11-14-0), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Semifinals

(Rochester Recreation Center)

Farmington/L.S. winner vs. Century/Hastings winner, 5:30 p.m.

JM/Mayo winner vs. Owatonna/L.N. winner, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Championship

(Rochester Recreation Center)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.