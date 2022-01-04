SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Post Bulletin Reporter Brian Todd

Brian Todd

Regional Reporter

Covers the surrounding counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Wabasha and Winona, and all the communities within those counties, plus Stewartville, Dover, Eyota, Byron and Oronoco within Olmsted County.

Tackles issues ranging from city or county government, agriculture and agribusiness, rural development, and small business to profiles of people, community events and organizations, and more. So much more ...

A graduate of Nebraska-Omaha with a degree in journalism and a minor in chemistry.

Email: btodd@postbulletin.com

Phone: (507) 285-7715

nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Business
PUC to host public input hearing on Byron Solar project
The hearing will be held at K-M High School on Jan. 25.
January 04, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Chad Dull.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Austin Eagles grant helps fund woodworking, carpentry classes
Great River Rail Commission meets Thursday;
January 03, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Police crime criminal
Local
Police find missing trailer, but casino equipment still missing
The Sertoma 700 Club, a nonprofit that benefits children charities, has lost its chief means of fundraising.
December 30, 2021 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Trucking Industry Gary Nation.JPG
Members Only
Business
Behind the wheel: Trucking industry faces its own shortage
Trucking and the supply chain take many forms, from long-haul cargo deliveries to the truckers who bring food to the processing plants that supply your local grocer.
December 29, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
01 Asked and Answered - Joseph Callan
Exclusive
Local
What a snowplow driver wants you to know
MnDOT plow driver Joseph Callan talks about hitting the road during a storm, what he wishes other motorists wouldn't do, and the satisfaction of a well-plowed road.
December 28, 2021 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
CityofKasson.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Emergency declaration made in Goodhue County
KMTelecom earns rural excellence designation; Wabasha offers HVAC grants to small businesses.
December 24, 2021 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
IMG_4640.JPG
Local
Biofuels discussion bring Biden administration official to Cannon Falls
Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig pitched portions of the Biden Administration's Build Back Better plan Friday in Cannon Falls.
December 18, 2021 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
The Zumbro Falls Hometown Heroes Memorial
Community
'Heroes' memorial in Zumbro Falls goes up fast
The memorial honors firefighters and veterans from the area and beyond.
December 17, 2021 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Red Wing Council.JPG
Local
Area Briefs: Red Wing mayor vetoes budget, city council overrides
Another big win for the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District; Stewartville approves new 60-unit apartment project.
December 17, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Chatfield Arts Center.jpg
Business
Renovations begin on $8.7 million Chatfield Center for the Arts project
The second phase of the arts center renovation will give guests a better experience.
December 16, 2021 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
