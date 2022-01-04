Brian Todd

Covers the surrounding counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Wabasha and Winona, and all the communities within those counties, plus Stewartville, Dover, Eyota, Byron and Oronoco within Olmsted County.

Tackles issues ranging from city or county government, agriculture and agribusiness, rural development, and small business to profiles of people, community events and organizations, and more. So much more ...

A graduate of Nebraska-Omaha with a degree in journalism and a minor in chemistry.

Email: btodd@postbulletin.com

Phone: (507) 285-7715