100-year-old barn comes back to life near Byron

BYRON — Four years ago, Bearwood Event Barn would’ve just been a small dairy barn that no one gave a second look.

But in 2019, the 100-year-old dairy barn was renovated into a beautiful space that catches the eye.

The barn was originally built in 1917 by the Smith family and was passed down from generation to generation until it was sold to Katie and Chad Andrist in 2016. The original family had moved away and no one else in the extended family wanted to take it over.

At first, the couple didn’t know what they wanted to do with the barn. They wanted to move out into the country and tore down the old farmhouse to build their home, but they knew they wanted to restore the dairy barn somehow.

“The property had been vacant for two years and things were deteriorating,” Katie Andrist said. “So (the Smiths) have enjoyed that somebody came, stepped in, restored and saved it.”

The mother of the person the couple bought the property from had her celebration of life at the event center two years ago, allowing for their family and the farm to come full circle.

Bearwood Event Barn, owned by Katie and Chad Andrist and their business partner Aline Mossmann, was renovated from a 100 year old dairy farm into a modern event space for any type of gathering. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

“(The Smiths) are very supportive,” Andrist said. “They've all been out here a few times. Two of the siblings and their family had actually moved to Colorado, so they come back every summer. They always bring old pictures, more pictures they have found and they love what we've done with the place actually.”

The barn looks brand new with an addition onto the original building but it wasn’t easy to get there. Before the Andrists could begin the renovations, they had to have the structure checked. They worked with Olmsted County and the Township Cooperatives Planning Association to get a structural engineer out to the barn and inspect it. Luckily, the structure was in near perfect shape and they were given the go ahead to renovate.

All of the beams in the original part of the venue are the a part of the original barn. Some have been wrapped with wood found on the property, but everything about the structure was maintained and preserved.

Bearwood Event Barn, owned by Katie and Chad Andrist and their business partner Aline Mossmann, was renovated from a 100 year old dairy farm into a modern event space for any type of gathering, June 16, 2023. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

A larger area was added on to serve as a reception and dining area. It also houses a bridal suite, bathrooms and a work room for caterers. The interior design style is rustic but modern and has a variety of different lights and homely decor. The venue has a capacity of 300 people.

In addition to all the newer amenities, an elevator was installed making it fully accessible, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Renovations were not the only challenge that the Andrists faced. The couple, along with their finance manager and business partner, Aline Mossmann, faced a similar problem every other business owner in 2020: COVID-19.

Bearwood Event Barn was renovated from a 100 year old dairy farm into a modern event space with the addition of a large reception area, bridal suite and more, June 16, 2023. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

“As a hospitality business there was the mandatory closure for three months right when COVID happened, and then slow reopening. So we were limited to 25% capacity and then 50% capacity. We had to have the six foot spacing and lots of you know sanitization procedures, lots of signage, masks were required. That was just a slow process of coming back from.”

The business did come back, though, and are averaging about 30 weddings a season. September and October tend to book out first due to the beautiful location and scenery.

“We're only seven miles from Rochester, right next to Oxbow Park,” Andrist said. “Our land actually abuts Oxbow Park. Weddings are obviously our main business, but we've also had business meetings out here, graduation parties, birthdays, retirements, celebration of life events. It's kind of like a nice little retreat area for people to come.”

They also partner with a list of caterers and hotels in the area to find something to suit everyone’s needs. Clients are required to cater with one of their partnered companies, but are free to bring in any other services they might need like hair, makeup, photography and music.

Bearwood Event Barn offers both an indoor and outdoor ceremonial space at the venue, June 20, 2023. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

Despite being so close to Byron and Rochester, many people still are unaware that Bearwood Event Barn exists. The company has done small advertisements, but are mostly advertising on Facebook or through word of mouth.

“The community support has been awesome,” Andrist said. “We have awesome neighbors. We're in a quiet neighborhood and noise has never been an issue. They're all supportive of the business. We try to do events with the city of Byron and they're supportive as well and we support their business, which I think is important for any small business.”

Bearwood Event Barn is hoping to continue providing a rustic yet modern venue for a plethora of different events for many years to come.