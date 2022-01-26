SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

11 tips to help small businesses find customers

Columnist Dean Swanson says know your market and then go after it

Ask SCORE column sig
By Dean Swanson
January 26, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

Several SCORE mentors were meeting last week and discussing the help that some small business CEOs need to “find customers.”

I will share some of the ideas, including those from Rieva Lesonsky, President and CEO of GrowBiz Media and one of SCORE’s content partners. Her contribution is included on the SCORE website in the resource library.

1. Identify your target audience. Who do you think your target market is? Be as specific as possible by including gender, age, education, where they live, their media (including social media) consumption habits, etc.

Then build your customer acquisition strategy around that profile. This is more than developing a marketing plan. Think about how, when and where you can reach these people. And what is the best way to communicate with them?

2. Study your competition. Who are your competitors? What audience are they targeting and serving? How do they reach them?

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Make a prospect list. Think of the people you know and the people they know. Are some of them in your target market? Put them on a list of prospects. If you’re starting a B2B, include businesses you’ve interacted with on your list.

4. Ask for referrals. Ask everyone you know if they know someone who might buy what you’re selling. Alert your social media connections, neighbors, former co-workers, and family members that you’re launching or recently launched a new business and you’re looking for customers.

5. Network. Are there local business networking groups in your industry? Attend meetings, whether in person or virtually. Join your local chamber and/or membership organization. Seek out networking groups.

6. Be visible. Participate in community and industry events, whether that’s a trade show, an industry conference or a local fair. Even sponsoring a local sports team can build brand awareness and bring customers to your door.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Why should you be chosen for that new job?
Columnist Dave Conrad says if you don't strengthen your skills base, and learn to present yourself well, the jobs will just slip away.
January 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Produce high-quality video marketing content on a low budget
Columnist Dean Swanson says tools, equipment are available so anyone can hone this skill.
January 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Open minds are prepared for possibilities
Columnist Dave Conrad says that with work and diligence, every close-minded person can learn to be more objective and analytical.
January 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Before you venture out, make sure you’ve memorized your elevator pitch and can deliver it in an authentic way. Not as many people use business cards today, but it’s never a bad idea to have them with you — just in case.

7. Team up with other business owners. Look for other small business owners whose products or services are complementary to yours. Can you team up and refer each other’s business?

8. Build a website. Every business needs a website — every single one. Do not think a social media platform is a website substitute — it is not. Social media channels are owned by the social network. You must use their design, follow their rules, and drive consumers to their site. You’re spending money promoting their brand.

A website, on the other hand, is all about your business. You create the image you think best conveys your message. And a website gives customers direct access to you. Think of your website as a home for your business. Even if you have a physical office or shop, your website, especially if you use smart search engine optimization techniques, will likely be how new customers discover your business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, businesses that actively engage online typically grow 40% faster than they would without an online presence. And in today’s environment, many consumers prefer to shop online.

9. Use social media. I’m not saying ignore social media. Create your social media accounts as soon as you have a name for your business. Register that name on all the major social platforms, even if you don’t plan to use them at the moment.

Follow your competitors on their social channels and listen to the conversations they’re having with their customers.

Use social media advertising to target people who meet your target market criteria. These ads are relatively inexpensive and can specifically target the consumers you’re looking to reach.

10. Get listed. List your new business in as many business directories as you can. A business directory is an online list of companies (think digital Yellow Pages). First, claim your free listing on Google My Business. There may already be a listing there, but if it’s not “claimed,” it’s likely not complete and may be incorrect. Don’t overlook Bing — about 25% of all U.S. search queries are Windows-based and any other relevant directories.

11. Send postcards. According to a report from the U.S. Postal Service, 66% of marketers say they use postcards most often to reach customers. And about 51% of recipients say they find direct mail postcards useful, according to the Data & Marketing Association. Postcards are affordable, and you can target specific neighborhoods and ZIP codes.

There are numerous other ways new businesses can attract their first customers. Discuss these with your SCORE mentor.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSASK SCORE
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City hairstylist launches her own men's grooming salon
Adrienne Fisk opened her in-home salon, A&C Men’s Grooming, this week. Fisk, who has specialized in men’s grooming for the past 13 years of her 21-year career, is offering a full slate of male services, including haircuts, straight-razor shaves of faces and heads, beard trims and waxing.
January 25, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kratcha is a scholar
Business
North Dakota student's soil research gets rare national accolades
A typical combine ride spurred Emma Kratcha's agricultural based research.
January 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic is expanding the offerings of its London clinic
Mayo Clinic is adding more cardiac services to its London clinic, which it opened as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019. Mayo Clinic became the sole owner in 2020.
January 24, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
ups.jpg
Business
UPS says it is notifying customers impacted by Saturday's fire
Rochester firefighters were called to the warehouse at the 1600 block of Opportunity Road NW just before 11 p.m. Saturday. As of Monday, there was no estimate available on how many packages were destroyed in the fire.
January 24, 2022 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts